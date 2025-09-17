UK’s Cyber Crime Strategy: Strengthening Crypto Policing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 14:49
Moonveil
MORE$0,08739-0,88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017164-0,31%
Wink
LIKE$0,010336+2,22%
VisionGame
VISION$0,0003087+9,50%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,07235+4,44%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1,8754+5,68%


Timothy Morano
Sep 16, 2025 15:33

UK law enforcement is ramping up its fight against crypto crime through government funding, training, and strategic partnerships, according to insights from NPCC’s Andrew Gould.





As the digital landscape continues to evolve, UK law enforcement is intensifying its efforts to combat crypto-related crime, leveraging government funding and strategic collaborations. This initiative was highlighted by Andrew Gould, Detective Chief Superintendent and Cybercrime Team Lead at the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), in a recent discussion on the Public Key podcast, according to Chainalysis.

Boosting Capabilities Through Training and Partnerships

The UK’s approach to tackling crypto crime involves enhancing investigative capabilities through comprehensive training programs and forming public-private partnerships. Gould emphasized that government funding has been pivotal in equipping officers to address cyber threats and ransomware attacks effectively. These resources have enabled the NPCC to establish a robust framework for handling crypto investigations, which includes collaborating with private sector entities like Chainalysis and international law enforcement bodies.

Strategic Vision for Future Crypto Policing

Gould shared insights into the strategic vision for future crypto policing, which involves expanding training to more officers and integrating blockchain data with other datasets to enhance investigative processes. This approach aims to create a more resilient and capable force that can adapt to the dynamic nature of cybercrime. The NPCC’s efforts are not just limited to specialized units but extend to broader law enforcement personnel, ensuring a comprehensive national capability in cybercrime.

Operational Success and Financial Incentives

Highlighting the operational success of the NPCC, Gould pointed to significant crypto seizures, including a notable operation linked to Chinese investment fraud. These successes underscore the importance of crypto investigations in recovering criminal assets and disrupting illicit activities. The financial incentives from such recoveries further justify the investment in building a comprehensive crypto policing framework.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the progress, challenges remain, particularly in retaining trained personnel within the police force, as many move to the private sector. However, Gould views this as a positive development, as it fosters innovation and strengthens partnerships between law enforcement and private companies. The NPCC aims to address these challenges by building larger, more resilient teams that can maintain their specialized skills and knowledge.

Looking Ahead

Gould envisions a future where the UK’s crypto investigative capabilities are significantly enhanced, with a focus on self-funding through the seizure of criminal crypto assets. This vision includes a stronger task force approach and deeper collaboration with private sector partners, aiming for a comprehensive and efficient response to cybercrime threats by 2030.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/uk-cyber-crime-strategy-strengthening-crypto-policing

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the 8-K document submitted by Strategy to the SEC, the company purchased 245 bitcoins at an average price of $105,856 per bitcoin
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,075-0,79%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 20:01
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115 996,89-0,64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005146-2,64%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0,00811-1,24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005146-2,64%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,2582-0,38%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Cardano struggles as Neo Pepe emerges as a leading crypto presale phenomenon

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review