UK’s Cyber Crime Strategy: Strengthening Crypto Policing



Timothy Morano



UK law enforcement is ramping up its fight against crypto crime through government funding, training, and strategic partnerships, according to insights from NPCC’s Andrew Gould.











As the digital landscape continues to evolve, UK law enforcement is intensifying its efforts to combat crypto-related crime, leveraging government funding and strategic collaborations. This initiative was highlighted by Andrew Gould, Detective Chief Superintendent and Cybercrime Team Lead at the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), in a recent discussion on the Public Key podcast, according to Chainalysis.

Boosting Capabilities Through Training and Partnerships

The UK’s approach to tackling crypto crime involves enhancing investigative capabilities through comprehensive training programs and forming public-private partnerships. Gould emphasized that government funding has been pivotal in equipping officers to address cyber threats and ransomware attacks effectively. These resources have enabled the NPCC to establish a robust framework for handling crypto investigations, which includes collaborating with private sector entities like Chainalysis and international law enforcement bodies.

Strategic Vision for Future Crypto Policing

Gould shared insights into the strategic vision for future crypto policing, which involves expanding training to more officers and integrating blockchain data with other datasets to enhance investigative processes. This approach aims to create a more resilient and capable force that can adapt to the dynamic nature of cybercrime. The NPCC’s efforts are not just limited to specialized units but extend to broader law enforcement personnel, ensuring a comprehensive national capability in cybercrime.

Operational Success and Financial Incentives

Highlighting the operational success of the NPCC, Gould pointed to significant crypto seizures, including a notable operation linked to Chinese investment fraud. These successes underscore the importance of crypto investigations in recovering criminal assets and disrupting illicit activities. The financial incentives from such recoveries further justify the investment in building a comprehensive crypto policing framework.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the progress, challenges remain, particularly in retaining trained personnel within the police force, as many move to the private sector. However, Gould views this as a positive development, as it fosters innovation and strengthens partnerships between law enforcement and private companies. The NPCC aims to address these challenges by building larger, more resilient teams that can maintain their specialized skills and knowledge.

Looking Ahead

Gould envisions a future where the UK’s crypto investigative capabilities are significantly enhanced, with a focus on self-funding through the seizure of criminal crypto assets. This vision includes a stronger task force approach and deeper collaboration with private sector partners, aiming for a comprehensive and efficient response to cybercrime threats by 2030.

