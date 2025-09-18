UK’s Rachel Reeves tells BoE November budget will target high inflation after holding interest rates

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 21:29
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010087-0.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08818+1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.134+2.91%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006091+0.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017458+1.34%

Rachel Reeves told the Bank of England that her November budget will focus on fighting inflation, after the Bank decided to keep interest rates at 4%.

The Chancellor said inflation is still too high and confirmed that Cabinet ministers had been asked to work with their departments to figure out new actions that could help bring costs down.

“The prime minister and I recognize that we must do everything in our powers to keep costs down and lower them,” Rachel wrote in a formal letter to Governor Andrew Bailey, which was required because inflation is more than one percentage point above the Bank’s 2% target.

The UK’s inflation rate is currently at 3.8% and expected to hit 4% by next month. That prediction came from the Bank’s own forecasts. The interest rate decision was made by the Monetary Policy Committee, where seven of the nine members voted to hold the rate at 4%.

Two members voted for a cut to 3.75%, showing some internal disagreement but not enough to move the needle. The UK now holds the second-highest interest rate in the G7, right behind the United States.

Rachel faces backlash over tax hike and wage policy

Rachel has faced heavy criticism over last year’s budget, where she raised payroll taxes by £26 billion and increased the minimum wage. Businesses say they were forced to raise prices to stay afloat and warned her not to push more costs onto them in November.

The Bank of England said the rise in inflation was being driven by food prices and other regulated costs like water bills and the Vehicle Excise Duty. In his letter, Bailey told Rachel that the effect of the tax hike was still being felt, writing:

Rachel is reportedly reviewing a plan to cut VAT on household energy from 5% to zero, which could be included in the upcoming budget. That’s according to the Sunday Times. The goal is to reduce the burden on consumers and prevent further price spikes.

But the Bank is worried that food inflation — currently at 4.8% — is sticking around too long. The concern is that price increases in essential goods could feed into wage demands, triggering second-round effects that keep inflation high.

Rachel, however, said in her letter that she believes the current jump in inflation is temporary and told Bailey she understands the reasoning behind his outlook. “Low and stable inflation is essential for long-term economic growth and sustained increases in living standards,” she wrote.

BoE slows bond sales as mortgage pain grows

The decision to hold interest rates is a major blow to homeowners, especially those on variable-rate mortgages or those about to exit fixed deals. The expectation of lower monthly payments just got pushed further out.

Bailey explained the move by saying, “We are not out of the woods yet,” and warned that “any future cuts will need to be made gradually and carefully.”

Another big development was the Bank’s move to slow down the pace of quantitative tightening. The Bank had been reducing its balance sheet by selling off £100 billion worth of UK government bonds each year.

That number is now being lowered to £70 billion. This means fewer auctions of long-term UK debt. Bailey said this change was made to help bring inflation down “while minimising the impact on gilt markets.”

This entire back-and-forth came after the Bank released its forecast showing inflation moving further away from the 2% target. Rachel responded by promising to include fresh anti-inflation measures in the November budget. She said the government is looking for solutions now, not later. “We have asked Cabinet to work with their officials to look at what further action can be taken ahead of the budget in November,” she wrote.

Your crypto news deserves attention – KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/rachel-reeves-boe-budget-high-inflation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC greenlights GDLC, the first U.S.-listed multi-asset crypto ETF, offering exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA.
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Solana
SOL$247.23+0.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,148.34+0.25%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 17:55
Share
Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
1
1$0.014+1,300.00%
Echo
ECHO$0.03985-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08821+0.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:46
Share
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
B
B$0.48098-10.20%
Threshold
T$0.01726-0.34%
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP