ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

By: Coinstats
2025/08/23 12:00
Waves
WAVES$1.3382+4.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.05621+9.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021535-0.11%
Edge
EDGE$0.60573+0.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1274+8.70%
blockchain-nodes main

ULTILAND, a popular Web3 firm for creative and art-related real-world assets (RWAs), has partnered with SecondLive, a Web3 metaverse platform. The collaboration aims to merge cultural RWAs with the AI-led immersive environments. As ULTILAND asserted in its official announcement on social media, the mutual endeavor highlights a shared vision to combine art, AI, and digital assets in a unified ecosystem. Thus, this development is set to bridge digital and physical culture to unlock new opportunities benefiting creators and communities.

ULTILAND and SecondLive Partner to Drive Cultural and Art-Rich Experiences with RWAs and AI

In its partnership with SecondLive, ULTILAND intends to delve into landmark initiatives that merge cultural identity as well as the advanced AI technologies. In this respect, the prominent endeavors take into account co-branded activations, immersive experiences to enhance brand engagement and artistic expression, and interactive showcases. With this, the creators will have the capability to bring real-world cultural assets to the virtual worlds, guaranteeing the authenticity while leading to new waves of creativity.

SecondLive has gained considerable traction in virtual environments with its AI-led infrastructure to improve interaction and personalization. Apart from that, ULTILAND focuses on the on-chain tokenization of digital assets, guaranteeing that the respective experiences come along with verifiable ownership. This reportedly paves the way for an exclusive dimension of the wider cultural engagement to transcend physical boundaries.

What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers?

According to ULTILAND, the collaboration with SecondLive provides developers with new opportunities to bolster innovation in the RWA-backed and AI-driven ecosystem. Additionally, with the delivery of access to cutting-edge world modeling instruments, on-chain integration of assets, and advanced design frameworks, builders can develop richer dApps, cultural showcases, and interactive experiences. Thus, overall, the partnership significantly contributes to the cultural revolution with a blend of creativity, AI, and RWAs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

The nearly five-year legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally come to an end. On August 22, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued its mandate approving the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal filed by both parties. The order, signed by Clerk of Court
U
U$0.02+58.73%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073+1.38%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1399+8.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 13:26
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1274+8.70%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003926+62.97%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000879-0.89%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle. The idea behind SpacePay.. The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
RealLink
REAL$0.0562+9.61%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005571+3.45%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000085-4.38%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 03:03
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

IRS crypto boss Trish Turner resigns just 3 months into the role

Telegram founder regains his freedom, TON officially announces VC buys $400 million in tokens, and the development dilemma may usher in a turning point