The post Ulu Ventures Adds Pi Network to Portfolio – Pi Coin Keeps Falling appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Pi Network, the fast-growing crypto project that has attracted millions of users worldwide, has reached another milestone in the blockchain space. Ulu Ventures, a respected venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, has officially listed Pi Network among its portfolio companies.

Despite the listing news, Pi Network’s price showed no positive reaction and continues to trade in red, hovering around $0.35.

Ulu Ventures List Pi Network

Ulu Ventures is known for backing young, high-growth startups in fintech, blockchain, and AI, has officially listed Pi Network in its portfolio. Now, seeing Pi Network listed alongside these names shows that the project has gained the attention of serious investors in the tech space.

This isn’t just another update, it’s a clear vote of confidence from one of Pi’s early seed investors, who first joined back in 2023.

For the Pi community, the recognition goes beyond a simple listing. It acts as validation that the project is building real trust in the market. Having support from an established venture capital firm gives Pi Network a stronger foundation.

This could also encourage other venture capital firms or even traditional financial players to take a closer look at Pi.

Pi Coin Price Sees 2% Drop

Despite the recent institutional support from Ulu Ventures, Pi coin’s price continues to face pressure. At the moment, PI is trading around $0.35, showing a 2% drop in the past 24 hours.

Pi has now become one of the most closely watched tokens in the crypto market. However, August 2025 has been tough, as the coin entered a deep bearish phase. Since mid-May, heavy sell-offs have dragged the price lower for 87 days in a row.

Looking ahead, if demand improves, Pi may attempt a rebound toward $0.45 and possibly $0.66 before the end of August.

On the other hand, if the bearish trend continues, the coin risks falling to a fresh all-time low near $0.3223.