Under-$0.003 Frog-Themed Meme Coin Gains Hype as the Next Dogecoin-Killer

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 16:01
Little Pepe’s rapid rise is setting it apart as one of the fastest-moving low-cost assets of 2025. Now in stage 11 and priced at $0.0020, the token has already surged 100% from its initial stage price, with every stage selling out faster than projected. In less time than expected, the project has raised over $20 million and sold more than 13.1 billion tokens, underscoring the depth of demand. 

With a listing price locked at $0.003, current entrants are guaranteed a 50% ROI. Momentum is being fueled by a blend of tight supply, visible market anticipation, and consistent delivery on roadmap targets. For investors seeking measurable, near-term upside rather than speculative, long-horizon bets, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as a rare opportunity where growth is happening in real time.

Stage 11 of the Presale Underway

Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 blockchain designed for high-speed transactions and ultra-low fees, recently wrapped up Stage 10 of its presale stage in record time. 13.1 billion tokens have been purchased so far, bringing the total raised to $20M. With demand still climbing, Stage 11 is now live at $0.0020. Some analysts predict that Little Pepe (LILPEPE) could reach post-launch values as high as $1, adding to anticipation.

Layer 2 Network Built for Real Utility

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) offers a comprehensive Layer 2 blockchain optimized for hosting meme tokens, overcoming the limitations of older infrastructures. Its lightning-fast throughput, extremely low costs, and frictionless user experience provide a practical foundation for both developers and everyday users.

Fair Trading and Tools for Builders

The network incorporates an anti-sniper bot system to promote fair access by preventing early manipulation during trading. A significant upcoming feature is the Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Launchpad, enabling fast, secure, and low-cost token deployment directly on the blockchain. By removing technical and financial barriers, this platform aims to empower creators and encourage rapid ecosystem expansion.

Why Interest Continues to Build

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) combines a zero-tax model, exceptionally low trading fees, and a roadmap centered on practical, scalable technology. Supported by an experienced team, fairness-driven features, and infrastructure designed to help creators thrive, every presale stage has sold out faster than the last, setting the tone for a highly anticipated launch. 

Data from a ChatGPT 5 “Meme Coin Question Volume Trend (Jun-Aug 2025)” chart reveals huge interest in LILPEPE. According to the chart, user questions about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) are up more than 2x, peaking at 100 in August. This growth has massively outpaced OG meme coins like Pepe, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. While Pepe showed moderate growth to around 60-70, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remained relatively stable at 40-50, highlighting Little Pepe’s dominance. 


$777,000 Giveaway Rewards Supporters

A large-scale giveaway is in progress to thank early supporters. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 worth of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) tokens. To qualify, participants must invest at least $100 during the presale and complete a series of social engagement tasks, with more interactions improving the odds of winning.

LILPEPE Audited by CertiK for Enhanced Security

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has been audited by CertiK, one of the most respected blockchain security firms in the industry. The audit involved a comprehensive review of its smart contracts to identify potential vulnerabilities and ensure code integrity. This independent verification reinforces LILPEPE’s commitment to transparency, reliability, and investor protection. The token has also been listed on CoinMarketCap, boosting visibility and giving the wider community access to detailed project data.

Little Pepe’s presale is moving at a blistering pace, with Stage 11 priced at just $0.0020 and the next stop, a guaranteed $0.003 listing, locking in an instant 50% ROI for anyone buying now. 

Over $20 million raised, 13.1B tokens sold, and CertiK’s seal of approval signal a project built for both hype and staying power. The launchpad, anti-sniper protections, and zero-tax trading model give LILPEPE a clear utility edge over typical meme plays, and demand is only accelerating. Get in before Stage 11 sells out, once it’s gone, this sub-$0.003 entry point will disappear for good.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/under-0-003-frog-themed-meme-coin-gains-hype-as-the-next-dogecoin-killer/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
