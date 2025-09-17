UNDP sets the stage for governments to master blockchain tech – But why?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 13:04
Key Takeaways

What is the UNDP’s Government Blockchain Academy?

It is an initiative by UNDP in 2025 to educate public sector officials on blockchain solutions for key development areas.

How is crypto adoption trending worldwide?

Crypto adoption is accelerating globally, led by India, the U.S., and Pakistan.

In 2025, as a growing number of public companies integrate cryptocurrency into their treasury reserves, the demand for crypto literacy has never been higher.

UN’s Government Blockchain Academy

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is set to launch the “Government Blockchain Academy.”

This academy, in a nutshell, recognizes the need to equip public sector officials with a deeper understanding of the risks, benefits, and opportunities within the crypto ecosystem, 

This initiative aims to guide governments in exploring practical blockchain solutions across five key pillars, bridging the gap between education and real-world implementation.

The five key areas include advancing inclusive digital finance, enhancing transparent governance, ensuring supply chain integrity, supporting climate resilience, and providing verifiable digital identities.

That being said, preparatory work, including curriculum design and stakeholder engagement, will begin in 2025, with the first country programs launching in 2026.

Execs weighing in

Remarking on the same, Irena Cerovic, Innovation Team Leader, UNDP Europe and Central Asia, said, 

Echoing similar sentiments, Prof. Paolo Tasca, Executive Chairman of Exponential Science, added, 

What’s more?

Finally, the Government Blockchain Academy will provide governments with in-person workshops, online modules, and leadership forums, offering tailored resources, expert guidance, and incubation support.

Key industry events like the Web3 Expo Dubai 2025 and the ACI Forum on Digital Assets in New York are also happening to bring together innovators, regulators, and investors to define the future of digital assets.

Crypto adoption never stops

With a total market cap of $4.01 trillion and a neutral Fear & Greed Index, adoption continues to accelerate globally.

Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index further highlights India, the U.S., and Pakistan as the leading countries, while APAC, Latin America, and Sub-Saharan Africa are emerging as the fastest-growing regions.

Overall, the data underscores the global momentum of crypto, highlighting its increasing integration across both retail and institutional landscapes.

Next: Can Cardano break $1, rally toward $1.20? Examining…

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/undp-sets-the-stage-for-governments-to-master-blockchain-tech-but-why/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
