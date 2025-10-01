ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Unexpected Departure at Ripple (XRP): Legendary Name Leaves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO David Schwartz, one of the most recognized names in the cryptocurrency industry, announced that he will leave his position at the end of the year, after more than 13 years. Schwartz, one of the founding developers of XRP Ledger (XRPL), is also known in the industry by the nickname “JoelKatz” and is among the names that played a key role in Ripple’s current position. In his farewell statement, Schwartz recalled the turning points of his career and used the following statements: “I reflect on the last 40 years of my life. It’s been a wild ride, from consulting for the NSA to covering the early stages of Bitcoin to meeting Arthur, Jed, and Chris and coding the XRP Ledger. I worked at Ripple for over 13 years, and it’s been one of the greatest honors of my life.” Schwartz, who announced that he will step down as CTO at the end of the year, said he will focus on spending time with his family and returning to his long-delayed hobbies. However, he added that he will not withdraw from the XRPL ecosystem entirely: “Be warned, I’m not shying away from the XRP community. In recent months, I’ve been working on my own XRPL node, exploring non-Ripple-focused use cases for XRP. Writing code and interacting directly with developers has always been a thrill for me. There’s much more to come in this area.” Schwartz also announced that he will join Ripple’s Board of Directors. After stepping down as CTO, he will continue to contribute to the company as CTO Emeritus. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/unexpected-departure-at-ripple-xrp-legendary-name-leaves/The post Unexpected Departure at Ripple (XRP): Legendary Name Leaves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO David Schwartz, one of the most recognized names in the cryptocurrency industry, announced that he will leave his position at the end of the year, after more than 13 years. Schwartz, one of the founding developers of XRP Ledger (XRPL), is also known in the industry by the nickname “JoelKatz” and is among the names that played a key role in Ripple’s current position. In his farewell statement, Schwartz recalled the turning points of his career and used the following statements: “I reflect on the last 40 years of my life. It’s been a wild ride, from consulting for the NSA to covering the early stages of Bitcoin to meeting Arthur, Jed, and Chris and coding the XRP Ledger. I worked at Ripple for over 13 years, and it’s been one of the greatest honors of my life.” Schwartz, who announced that he will step down as CTO at the end of the year, said he will focus on spending time with his family and returning to his long-delayed hobbies. However, he added that he will not withdraw from the XRPL ecosystem entirely: “Be warned, I’m not shying away from the XRP community. In recent months, I’ve been working on my own XRPL node, exploring non-Ripple-focused use cases for XRP. Writing code and interacting directly with developers has always been a thrill for me. There’s much more to come in this area.” Schwartz also announced that he will join Ripple’s Board of Directors. After stepping down as CTO, he will continue to contribute to the company as CTO Emeritus. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/unexpected-departure-at-ripple-xrp-legendary-name-leaves/

Unexpected Departure at Ripple (XRP): Legendary Name Leaves

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 11:24
XRP
XRP$2.3016-4.99%
COM
COM$0.003979-21.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.007131-17.70%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00002602-3.27%
WilderWorld
WILD$0.0663-9.54%

Ripple CTO David Schwartz, one of the most recognized names in the cryptocurrency industry, announced that he will leave his position at the end of the year, after more than 13 years.

Schwartz, one of the founding developers of XRP Ledger (XRPL), is also known in the industry by the nickname “JoelKatz” and is among the names that played a key role in Ripple’s current position.

In his farewell statement, Schwartz recalled the turning points of his career and used the following statements:

“I reflect on the last 40 years of my life. It’s been a wild ride, from consulting for the NSA to covering the early stages of Bitcoin to meeting Arthur, Jed, and Chris and coding the XRP Ledger. I worked at Ripple for over 13 years, and it’s been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Schwartz, who announced that he will step down as CTO at the end of the year, said he will focus on spending time with his family and returning to his long-delayed hobbies. However, he added that he will not withdraw from the XRPL ecosystem entirely:

“Be warned, I’m not shying away from the XRP community. In recent months, I’ve been working on my own XRPL node, exploring non-Ripple-focused use cases for XRP. Writing code and interacting directly with developers has always been a thrill for me. There’s much more to come in this area.”

Schwartz also announced that he will join Ripple’s Board of Directors. After stepping down as CTO, he will continue to contribute to the company as CTO Emeritus.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/unexpected-departure-at-ripple-xrp-legendary-name-leaves/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

As crypto trading grows more volatile, investors are turning to stable, hands-free options like 8HoursMining’s “hold-to-mine” model for steady digital asset growth without daily market stress. #sponsored
Moonveil
MORE$0.007084-18.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011225-9.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.004743-5.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/11/04 21:21
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006517-5.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
Meteora
MET$0.1647-7.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.0988-4.58%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30

Trending News

More

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

How Deep Can ETH Price Fall Before the Next Reversal?

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,290.80
$104,290.80$104,290.80

-1.37%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,544.81
$3,544.81$3,544.81

-1.23%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$163.98
$163.98$163.98

-1.65%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3016
$2.3016$2.3016

-1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16657
$0.16657$0.16657

-0.23%