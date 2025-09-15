Unexpected Losses For Harrison Ford And Kathy Bates

Jeff Hiller accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for “Somebody Somewhere” onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

The snubs and surprises at the 2025 Emmys started early. CBS’s Kathy Bates was considered a lock to win best actress in a drama in most Emmy predictions, but in one of the night’s early awards, Severance’s Britt Lower won for her performance as Helly/Helena.

Lower herself even seemed surprised that she won. It came moments after castmate Tramell Tillman took home best supporting actor in a drama, and it seemed to indicate it would be a big night for the twisty AppleTV+ drama, which led all 2025 Emmy nominees with 27 nods.

Lower’s victory came before a surprise—though for a slightly different reason. Hannah Einbinder earned best supporting actress for her role in Hacks. She had been zero for three in the category entering the night, and she joked (during the night’s longest acceptance speech to that point) that she expected to extend that to zero for four. While many had favored Catherine O’Hara to win the category, the latter does have a past acting victory for Schitt’s Creek as well as a writing award for Second City Television.

Emmy Snubs: Jeff Hiller Wins Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy

The Emmy 2025 snubs and shockers kept coming. Harrison Ford had been considered the favorite for his role in Shrinking, partly because he gives a terrific performance and partly because he’s a popular actor who many would love to see get a career-capping award.

But Jeff Hiller pulled off perhaps the biggest surprise of the night, winning for HBO’s Somebody Somewhere. He joked about the network putting on his show about middle-aged people alongside the beautiful teens of Euphoria.

The camera panned almost immediately to Ford and wife Calista Flockhart as Hiller accepted the award. Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang, also a nominee in the category, was shown cheering the victory.

Early on, it seemed it would be a night of the expected with few Emmy snubs. Favorites Seth Rogen (The Office) and Jean Smart (Hacks) took the evening’s first two awards, earning best actor in a comedy and best actress in a comedy. Both came in under the award speech acceptance limit of 45 seconds, which host Nate Bargatze encouraged people to stick to or he would reduce the amount he’s giving to Boys and Girls Club of America.