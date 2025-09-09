Unfair Tactic to Reduce Debts: What Russia Thinks of US’s Stablecoin Policy

A senior Russian advisor has suggested that the US may be shifting part of its national debt into stablecoins and gold. The move, he claimed, could help reduce the debt’s real value and reset the financial system.

Anton Kobyakov, a special advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the statement at the Eastern Economic Forum, raising questions about Washington’s broader monetary strategy.

Russia’s US Advisor Points to Debt Strategy

Kobyakov argued that the United States is exploring new ways to manage its $35 trillion debt. He said, “The US is changing rules in both the gold and cryptocurrency markets to counter falling confidence in the dollar.”

According to Kobyakov, the government could place part of its debt in stablecoins, which he described as a “crypto cloud.” By doing so, he claimed, the US would reduce the value of its debt and begin “from scratch.” He also compared the approach to past US strategies during the 1930s and 1970s, when global financial adjustments shifted costs onto other nations.

Kobyakov emphasized that gold and stablecoins represent alternative currencies for global markets. He suggested that by integrating them, the US seeks to protect its position in a changing monetary landscape.

For this point, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also agrees that digital dollar-pegged assets could strengthen, not weaken, the dollar’s role worldwide.

US Legislation and Global Reactions

In July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a framework for issuing and trading stablecoins backed by fiat or collateral such as US Treasuries. Supporters argue the move gives regulatory clarity and preserves the dollar’s influence in global markets.

At the same time, Russia is taking a different path. The government plans to issue a ruble-backed stablecoin, A7A5, on the Tron blockchain. Moscow sees the project as a way to reduce dependence on dollar-based assets like Tether (USDT) in cross-border payments.

Kobyakov said these parallel strategies highlight a shift in global finance. While the US explores digital assets to manage debt, Russia is trying to build an independent payment network. Both approaches show how crypto is increasingly part of international financial competition.