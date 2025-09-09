Unfair Tactic to Reduce Debts: What Russia Thinks of US’s Stablecoin Policy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 18:44
RealLink
REAL$0.06215+1.33%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.833+2.91%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+6.56%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0015654-6.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016618+2.94%

A senior Russian advisor has suggested that the US may be shifting part of its national debt into stablecoins and gold. The move, he claimed, could help reduce the debt’s real value and reset the financial system.

Anton Kobyakov, a special advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the statement at the Eastern Economic Forum, raising questions about Washington’s broader monetary strategy.

Russia’s US Advisor Points to Debt Strategy

Kobyakov argued that the United States is exploring new ways to manage its $35 trillion debt. He said, “The US is changing rules in both the gold and cryptocurrency markets to counter falling confidence in the dollar.”

Sponsored

Sponsored

According to Kobyakov, the government could place part of its debt in stablecoins, which he described as a “crypto cloud.” By doing so, he claimed, the US would reduce the value of its debt and begin “from scratch.” He also compared the approach to past US strategies during the 1930s and 1970s, when global financial adjustments shifted costs onto other nations.

Kobyakov emphasized that gold and stablecoins represent alternative currencies for global markets. He suggested that by integrating them, the US seeks to protect its position in a changing monetary landscape.

For this point, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also agrees that digital dollar-pegged assets could strengthen, not weaken, the dollar’s role worldwide.

US Legislation and Global Reactions

In July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a framework for issuing and trading stablecoins backed by fiat or collateral such as US Treasuries. Supporters argue the move gives regulatory clarity and preserves the dollar’s influence in global markets.

At the same time, Russia is taking a different path. The government plans to issue a ruble-backed stablecoin, A7A5, on the Tron blockchain. Moscow sees the project as a way to reduce dependence on dollar-based assets like Tether (USDT) in cross-border payments.

Kobyakov said these parallel strategies highlight a shift in global finance. While the US explores digital assets to manage debt, Russia is trying to build an independent payment network. Both approaches show how crypto is increasingly part of international financial competition.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/unfair-tactic-to-reduce-debts-what-russia-thinks-of-uss-stablecoin-policy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.162+28.46%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001427+4.46%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002622+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Big Tech shrank recursion into a programming buzzword. Here’s why it’s bigger, older, and weirder than they realize.
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-9.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002015+2.07%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000274+1.55%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/09 13:51
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01079-1.09%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0875-6.11%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002015+2.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Mistral AI teams up with ASML to raise €1.7 billion

Nebius-Microsoft $17.4B Deal Lifts AI Mining Stocks in Pre-Market Trading