Union Announces U Token Economics: Community Incentives Account for 12%

PANews reported on August 26th that the interoperability protocol Union announced the economics of its U token, with a genesis supply of 10 billion and an initial circulating supply of 1.91905 billion (19.19% of the pre-inflation supply). Its ERC20 contract address is 0xba5eD44733953d79717F6269357C77718C8Ba5ed. The distribution of the 10 billion U tokens at genesis is as follows: 21.4% for strategic investors; 14.1% for the ecosystem; 20% for the foundation; 12% for community incentives; 12.5% for the DAO treasury; and 20% for core contributors.

Of the 19.19% initial circulating supply, 11.19% will be allocated to the ecosystem and community through the Ecosystem Fund, DAO Treasury, and community incentives. The remaining 8% will be allocated to the Union Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting and developing the Union network. Union's annual token issuance rate is 6%, decreasing by 10% annually thereafter until it reaches 2%. This issuance rate is a fixed percentage and does not change based on the amount staked. Staking rewards will be calculated dynamically based on the proportion of tokens staked.