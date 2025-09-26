The post Union Jack Oil’s gas-to-BTC shift boosts US crypto mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Union Jack Oil’s gas-to-BTC shift boosts US crypto mining The block reward mining industry is witnessing a quiet revolution, with innovative energy solutions reshaping how digital assets are produced. A lesser-known but significant development emerged on August 7, when United Kingdom-based Union Jack Oil announced a pioneering “oil-to-crypto” project at its West Newton gas field in East Yorkshire. By partnering with Texas-based 360 Energy, the company plans to convert stranded natural gas into electricity to power BTC mining operations, marking one of the first such ventures in the U.K. While this initiative is rooted in the U.K., its implications for the United States are profound, as the U.S. is uniquely positioned to scale this model, leveraging its vast energy resources and favorable regulatory climate to drive cryptocurrency mining growth. Union Jack Oil plans to use leftover natural gas to power data centers for BTC mining. This gas is usually burned off or not used due to rules or problems with getting it to market. The West Newton site is thought to have 200 billion cubic feet of gas that can be recovered. The full project has been delayed because of U.K. rules. Union Jack, which owns 16.665% of the PEDL183 license, is working with 360 Energy and Rathlin Energy to use In-Field Computing (IFC) tech to deal with these issues. This tech turns gas into electricity right where it is, so BTC mining machines can be powered without needing regular power lines. This is good in two ways: it makes money early on, before the whole field is up and running, and it reduces waste by using gas that would have been burned. This plan can show the U.S. how to use its own resources for block reward mining. States such as Texas and… The post Union Jack Oil’s gas-to-BTC shift boosts US crypto mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Union Jack Oil’s gas-to-BTC shift boosts US crypto mining The block reward mining industry is witnessing a quiet revolution, with innovative energy solutions reshaping how digital assets are produced. A lesser-known but significant development emerged on August 7, when United Kingdom-based Union Jack Oil announced a pioneering “oil-to-crypto” project at its West Newton gas field in East Yorkshire. By partnering with Texas-based 360 Energy, the company plans to convert stranded natural gas into electricity to power BTC mining operations, marking one of the first such ventures in the U.K. While this initiative is rooted in the U.K., its implications for the United States are profound, as the U.S. is uniquely positioned to scale this model, leveraging its vast energy resources and favorable regulatory climate to drive cryptocurrency mining growth. Union Jack Oil plans to use leftover natural gas to power data centers for BTC mining. This gas is usually burned off or not used due to rules or problems with getting it to market. The West Newton site is thought to have 200 billion cubic feet of gas that can be recovered. The full project has been delayed because of U.K. rules. Union Jack, which owns 16.665% of the PEDL183 license, is working with 360 Energy and Rathlin Energy to use In-Field Computing (IFC) tech to deal with these issues. This tech turns gas into electricity right where it is, so BTC mining machines can be powered without needing regular power lines. This is good in two ways: it makes money early on, before the whole field is up and running, and it reduces waste by using gas that would have been burned. This plan can show the U.S. how to use its own resources for block reward mining. States such as Texas and…

Union Jack Oil’s gas-to-BTC shift boosts US crypto mining

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 15:06
The block reward mining industry is witnessing a quiet revolution, with innovative energy solutions reshaping how digital assets are produced. A lesser-known but significant development emerged on August 7, when United Kingdom-based Union Jack Oil announced a pioneering “oil-to-crypto” project at its West Newton gas field in East Yorkshire.

By partnering with Texas-based 360 Energy, the company plans to convert stranded natural gas into electricity to power BTC mining operations, marking one of the first such ventures in the U.K. While this initiative is rooted in the U.K., its implications for the United States are profound, as the U.S. is uniquely positioned to scale this model, leveraging its vast energy resources and favorable regulatory climate to drive cryptocurrency mining growth.

Union Jack Oil plans to use leftover natural gas to power data centers for BTC mining. This gas is usually burned off or not used due to rules or problems with getting it to market. The West Newton site is thought to have 200 billion cubic feet of gas that can be recovered. The full project has been delayed because of U.K. rules.

Union Jack, which owns 16.665% of the PEDL183 license, is working with 360 Energy and Rathlin Energy to use In-Field Computing (IFC) tech to deal with these issues. This tech turns gas into electricity right where it is, so BTC mining machines can be powered without needing regular power lines. This is good in two ways: it makes money early on, before the whole field is up and running, and it reduces waste by using gas that would have been burned.

This plan can show the U.S. how to use its own resources for block reward mining. States such as Texas and North Dakota have an abundance of unused gas from shale operations and already have similar projects. Crusoe Energy, for example, is a company that uses gas that would be burned off to power mining, which cuts emissions and generates digital assets.

The U.K. project by Union Jack could be an impetus for additional projects in the U.S. Texas, for example, accounts for over 30% of the natural gas in the U.S., but a lot of it is never used because there are simply not enough pipelines. American energy companies could use IFC tech to turn this unused gas into money-making BTC mining operations and take advantage of the U.S.’s growing role in global hash rate.

The U.S. is a good place to test this plan because it has significant energy and guidelines supporting crypto. Other than the U.K., where tough environmental rules complicate things, states like Texas have open energy markets and can use renewable energy, such as wind and solar, to help with gas-powered mining.

The U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve, which was announced on August 1, 2025, shows that the government supports digital assets and wants companies to invest in mining. This clear support differs from China, which banned cryptocurrency activities on August 2. This started a shift in global hash power to migrate to North America. The U.S. now has almost 40% of the global BTC hashrate, and that number is expected to be over 50% by 2027.

The gas-to-crypto plan could change the economies of energy regions in the U.S. For example, in North Dakota’s Bakken shale, billions of cubic feet of gas are burned off yearly. If that gas were used for BTC mining, it could generate millions of dollars, create jobs, and help the local economy. Union Jack’s work with 360 Energy, a Texas company that has set up 14 IFC units in the U.S., demonstrates that this plan can be scaled. The company’s data centers can be easily assembled and could run on Starlink or 4G LTE. This makes them good for remote oil fields in the U.S., where it is hard to get electricity.

This plan also deals with environmental problems that plague block reward mining. By using unused gas, companies can lower methane emissions, which are much worse than carbon dioxide (CO2) over a 20-year period. In the U.S., where people are paying more attention to the environment, this plan fits with goals for being sustainable and could get support from regulators and investors. Union Jack is also thinking about keeping some of the BTC they mine to protect themselves from market changes. This is something U.S. companies such as Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA) are already doing.

Of course, there are still issues to address. Obtaining regulatory approval and the high costs of IFC equipment are among the challenges. In the U.S., some states, such as Texas, are more favorable to crypto, but others have stricter energy regulations, which could slow down the process.

Market fluctuations are also a risk, as Bitcoin prices can fluctuate significantly. Even so, the U.S. has a lot of energy, supportive plans, and new tech, which makes it a great place to lead this gas-to-crypto change. If Union Jack’s project in the U.K. works out, it could lead to many similar projects in the U.S., making the country the center of sustainable block reward mining. As energy and digital finance unite, the U.S. can change the industry and turn unused resources into digital currency.

Watch | Mining Disrupt 2025 Highlights: Profitable trends every miner should know

title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen="">

Source: https://coingeek.com/union-jack-oil-gas-to-btc-shift-boosts-us-crypto-mining/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
