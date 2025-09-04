Union Mainnet Officially Launched, U Tokens Now Available for Community Contributors

PANews reported on September 4th that the Union public chain mainnet has officially launched, with the first validators already producing blocks on the union-1 network. U tokens are now available for community contributors to claim. Officials stated that the mainnet supports multi-chain interoperability and has securely transferred over $ 145 million in BTC, LSTs , BABY , and other assets. U represents the core of the network's gas , fees, governance, and security. The first round of U Drops has already begun, with subsequent 8% incentives and ecosystem fund allocations to follow. Escher eU liquid staking and uname cross-chain identity registration will soon be available.