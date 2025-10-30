ExchangeDEX+
Recent Uniswap news has focused on the project's bold leap into zero-knowledge gas rebates and continued multi-chain expansion. This move […] The post Uniswap Broadens Horizons, Sui Maintains Strength, While BlockDAG's Kaspa-Killer Tech Captures the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.

Uniswap Broadens Horizons, Sui Maintains Strength, While BlockDAG’s Kaspa-Killer Tech Captures the Spotlight

By: Coindoo
2025/10/30 23:00
Recent Uniswap news has focused on the project’s bold leap into zero-knowledge gas rebates and continued multi-chain expansion. This move marks a turning point for decentralized exchanges by improving scalability while reducing costs. Meanwhile, the ongoing Sui price trend around $2.60 underscores renewed confidence in scalable Layer-1 networks. Its rising ecosystem activity is sparking conversations about which projects truly offer performance, adaptability, and staying power.

Amid these developments, BlockDAG (BDAG) has emerged as the new force capturing market attention. Known as the “Kaspa-Killer”, it builds on the success of Kaspa’s Proof-of-Work plus DAG foundation but adds the crucial advantage of EVM compatibility. This single enhancement creates a link to the vast Ethereum ecosystem. It’s this combination that has traders naming BlockDAG the top crypto to buy now.

BlockDAG: Kaspa-Killer with EVM Performance

Kaspa proved that combining Proof-of-Work (PoW) with a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure could deliver faster, more secure transactions while preserving decentralization. However, its lack of EVM compatibility limited its integration with Ethereum-based applications, preventing developers from easily building or migrating projects.

BlockDAG resolves this major limitation by integrating full EVM support into its PoW-DAG framework. This advancement creates a secure, scalable, and developer-friendly ecosystem that allows millions of Ethereum-based smart contracts to operate seamlessly without complex migrations. By bridging two major blockchain paradigms, Ethereum’s flexibility and PoW-DAG’s speed and security, BlockDAG strengthens interoperability and innovation across networks.

The project’s performance results speak for themselves. The Awakening Testnet successfully processed 15,000 transactions per second, demonstrating real-world capability and scalability. Financially, BlockDAG has raised nearly $435 million, sold more than 27.2 billion coins, shipped 20,000 miners, and attracted over 312,000 holders, signaling powerful market traction and community trust.

With a presale entry at $0.005 before its listing on Feb 10, 2026 at $0.05, the project’s strong treasury could be the key that lifts it to the top tier of crypto networks. Its verified audits from CertiK and Halborn, a transparent roadmap, and groundbreaking architecture make it emerging as one of the most promising cryptos to buy right now.

Uniswap Expands via ZK Rebates, Solana

Uniswap’s latest upgrades highlight its push to keep evolving in an increasingly competitive DeFi space. The introduction of zero-knowledge gas rebates is one of the most practical upgrades, enabling users to save on transaction costs while maintaining decentralization. In addition, Solana integration has opened access to faster swaps and broader liquidity, enhancing Uniswap’s multi-chain reach.

The platform’s Router Rebate Program, backed by a $9 million grant to Brevis Labs, is expected to attract even more traders during the upcoming Uniswap v4 rollout. With annual trading volumes surpassing $1 trillion, and UNI maintaining stability near $6.20, the project continues to dominate decentralized exchange markets.

Although the recent Bunni DEX exploit cost $8.4 million, prompting discussions on improved security, Uniswap remains a leading force. Its sustained liquidity, consistent revenues, and user-friendly ecosystem make it a cornerstone of the DeFi movement heading into 2025.

Sui Holds $2.6 Amid Growth

Sui’s price around $2.60 represents stability after a volatile October, when it briefly touched $3.70. Despite sideways movement, daily trading volumes exceed $500 million, indicating strong ongoing participation. Its Total Value Locked (TVL) reached $885 million, showing that the network continues to attract liquidity and developer interest.

The Jackson.io gaming project has added momentum, driving on-chain activity and supporting the network’s expanding ecosystem. Sui’s DEX volumes, recently spiking beyond $570 million in a single day, reflect this growing participation.

Analysts believe that a breakout could occur if Sui surpasses key resistance near current levels. Combined with a steady flow of gaming and DeFi projects, the data suggests that Sui remains a strong Layer-1 contender as adoption grows steadily.

Final Insights: What Sets BlockDAG Apart

Both Uniswap and Sui continue to show how innovation keeps the crypto sector vibrant and adaptable. Uniswap’s technical updates and Solana integration demonstrate ongoing evolution within established DeFi systems, while Sui’s ecosystem expansion highlights strong Layer-1 potential.

Yet, BlockDAG stands out with almost $435M raised, 27.2B+ coins sold, and millions of users and miners already active. BlockDAG has established tangible traction rather than relying on hype.

As its mainnet launch draws closer, the project’s hybrid design and consistent milestones have positioned it as the top crypto to buy now for those focused on utility and measurable performance. BlockDAG doesn’t just follow trends; it builds the bridge between proven blockchain systems and the next generation of scalable, developer-ready networks.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Uniswap Broadens Horizons, Sui Maintains Strength, While BlockDAG’s Kaspa-Killer Tech Captures the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details
