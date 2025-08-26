Uniswap Drops 11.3%, Leading Index Lower from Friday

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4114.26, down 4.4% (-188.51) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday.

None of the 20 assets are trading higher.

Leaders: SOL (-0.3%) and AAVE (-2.9%).

Laggards: UNI (-11.3%) and FIL (-10.6%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.