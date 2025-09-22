Uniswap Founder Sparks Debate Over Governance Token Model

Key Points: There is an ongoing debate about the value of Uniswap’s governance token.

Jeff Dorman criticizes UNI’s lack of a revenue-sharing model.

Community reactions are mixed, with implications for the token’s market dynamics.

Arca’s Chief Investment Officer, Jeff Dorman, criticized UNI’s token model on Twitter, addressing Uniswap founder Hayden Adams, and called for adoption of revenue-sharing or buyback strategies.

This critique highlights governance token challenges amid regulatory uncertainties, potentially affecting UNI’s market sentiment and prompting discussions on protocol revenue models in decentralized finance.

Uniswap Community Divided Over Governance Token Future

Hayden Adams, founder of Uniswap, engaged in a public exchange with Arca’s Jeff Dorman on X. Dorman challenged UNI’s lack of a revenue-sharing model, deeming the token “meaningless” without monetary incentives. The critique targets governance token efficacy in DeFi’s growing regulatory landscape.

The conversation reflects heightened scrutiny around governance models, urging entities like Uniswap to consider revenue distribution or token buybacks for value retention. Dorman’s remarks have drawn industry attention, though no official changes in Uniswap’s structure have occurred.

Responses from the Uniswap community and key industry figures vary, with Adams defending the existing token structure. Such debates can influence public perception and token market dynamics, although UNI’s immediate market metrics remain stable.

Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Insights

Did you know? Amid similar debates, Sushiswap faced critique and eventually implemented a fee-sharing model, influencing DeFi governance paradigms.

According to CoinMarketCap, UNI’s price is $8.80 with a market cap of approximately $5.54 billion. UNI has seen a 24-hour trading volume increase of 35.64%, despite experiencing a price drop of 4.05% in the same period. Over 90 days, UNI rose 28.41%, yet faces pressure with a circulating supply of 630.33 million.

Uniswap(UNI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:06 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team sees potential regulatory and financial outcomes for governance tokens. Adoption of fee distribution models might be influenced by evolving legal frameworks, enhancing long-term sustainability and investor engagement in the DeFi space.