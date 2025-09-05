Uniswap Governance Approves Proposal for Legal Entity in Wyoming

Uniswap governance is advancing a proposal to establish a new legal entity in Wyoming called “DUNI.” The proposal states that DUNI will manage off-chain operations while keeping Uniswap’s decentralized governance intact. The final vote, which began after unanimous temperature check support, will close on September 8.
The plan highlights that DUNI will not impact Uniswap’s on-chain governance or its token UNI. Instead, the entity will handle legal, tax, and administrative needs without affecting protocol operations. According to the proposal, “This is a critical step in de-risking engagement in Uniswap Governance without compromising decentralization.”
Community members view this development as an important safeguard against regulatory and legal risks. The proposal explains that governance participants could otherwise face exposure to liabilities. Therefore, DUNI is intended to shield contributors while enabling more structured engagement.
Uniswap governance emphasized that DUNI would enable activities impossible within current on-chain structures. These include signing contracts, hiring service providers, and addressing compliance matters. Such capabilities are essential for bridging the protocol’s community with external obligations.
The proposal notes that decentralization will remain untouched, even as DUNI expands operational reach. By separating governance from legal tasks, Uniswap strengthens its resilience against outside pressures. This structure also ensures that protocol decisions continue to rest with the token-holding community.
Moreover, the move illustrates Uniswap’s recognition of real-world operational demands. While many protocols remain fully on-chain, Uniswap is choosing a hybrid path. The governance believes this model secures its future without conceding core principles.
The establishment of DUNI also reinforces safeguards for governance participants. Without such an entity, collective actions may create unintended liabilities. Participants would risk personal responsibility in areas like taxation or compliance.
The proposal directly addresses these concerns. It explains that DUNI provides a framework for protecting contributors from costly exposures. Thus, it ensures that governance decisions can proceed without hesitation.
