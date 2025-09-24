Uniswap Labs launches Compact v1 system to address cross-chain liquidity fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that Uniswap Labs released a blog post announcing the launch of "Compact v1," a non-ownership ERC-6909 contract designed to reduce inter-blockchain liquidity fragmentation by managing "resource locks." The system allows for secure and reusable resource locks across blockchain networks, providing developers with a shared framework for building customizable and composable systems.

Compact v1 consists of four core components: an allocator to prevent double-spending of resources, an arbitrator to verify that commitment conditions are met, a court to act as a settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and a messenger to provide backup verification for smart contract wallets. This system will be used to support cross-chain swaps on UniswapX and has already been adopted by the LI.FI and Rhinestone teams.

Uniswap stated that the primary challenge facing cross-chain applications is the asynchrony of different execution environments, which makes atomic transactions impossible. Compact v1 has passed multiple independent security reviews, and the full audit report is expected to be published soon. It has also been included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.