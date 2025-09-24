Uniswap Labs launches Compact v1 system to address cross-chain liquidity fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that Uniswap Labs released a blog post announcing the launch of "Compact v1," a non-ownership ERC-6909 contract designed to reduce inter-blockchain liquidity fragmentation by managing "resource locks." The system allows for secure and reusable resource locks across blockchain networks, providing developers with a shared framework for building customizable and composable systems. Compact v1 consists of four core components: an allocator to prevent double-spending of resources, an arbitrator to verify that commitment conditions are met, a court to act as a settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and a messenger to provide backup verification for smart contract wallets. This system will be used to support cross-chain swaps on UniswapX and has already been adopted by the LI.FI and Rhinestone teams. Uniswap stated that the primary challenge facing cross-chain applications is the asynchrony of different execution environments, which makes atomic transactions impossible. Compact v1 has passed multiple independent security reviews, and the full audit report is expected to be published soon. It has also been included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.PANews reported on September 24th that Uniswap Labs released a blog post announcing the launch of "Compact v1," a non-ownership ERC-6909 contract designed to reduce inter-blockchain liquidity fragmentation by managing "resource locks." The system allows for secure and reusable resource locks across blockchain networks, providing developers with a shared framework for building customizable and composable systems. Compact v1 consists of four core components: an allocator to prevent double-spending of resources, an arbitrator to verify that commitment conditions are met, a court to act as a settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and a messenger to provide backup verification for smart contract wallets. This system will be used to support cross-chain swaps on UniswapX and has already been adopted by the LI.FI and Rhinestone teams. Uniswap stated that the primary challenge facing cross-chain applications is the asynchrony of different execution environments, which makes atomic transactions impossible. Compact v1 has passed multiple independent security reviews, and the full audit report is expected to be published soon. It has also been included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.

Uniswap Labs launches Compact v1 system to address cross-chain liquidity fragmentation

By: PANews
2025/09/24 16:54
CROSS
CROSS$0.25324+7.36%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4078-0.53%
InterMilanFanToken
INTER$0.4709+0.61%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004969+2.24%
MetYa
MET$0.2323-0.51%

PANews reported on September 24th that Uniswap Labs released a blog post announcing the launch of "Compact v1," a non-ownership ERC-6909 contract designed to reduce inter-blockchain liquidity fragmentation by managing "resource locks." The system allows for secure and reusable resource locks across blockchain networks, providing developers with a shared framework for building customizable and composable systems.

Compact v1 consists of four core components: an allocator to prevent double-spending of resources, an arbitrator to verify that commitment conditions are met, a court to act as a settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and a messenger to provide backup verification for smart contract wallets. This system will be used to support cross-chain swaps on UniswapX and has already been adopted by the LI.FI and Rhinestone teams.

Uniswap stated that the primary challenge facing cross-chain applications is the asynchrony of different execution environments, which makes atomic transactions impossible. Compact v1 has passed multiple independent security reviews, and the full audit report is expected to be published soon. It has also been included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0142-20.09%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043+8.31%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.72+0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.50%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04313-11.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share
Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249-0.87%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0142-20.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.14006+2.92%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 17:56
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.

South Korea's National Power Party proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill," which includes provisions such as allowing crypto asset derivatives.