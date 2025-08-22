Uniswap Whales Are Dumping – Can UNI Survive the Next Correction?

Altcoins

Uniswap’s UNI token is locked in a tense battle between buyers and sellers, with analysts warning that mounting pressure from whales is preventing the asset from breaking higher.

At press time, UNI trades near $10.24 after weeks of choppy action.

Market watcher Boris Vest highlighted that the token has been trapped in a wide band ever since its 2021 peak.

His analysis points to two critical price zones where traders could face mass liquidations: around $13.50 for short positions and close to $8.00 for longs.

While demand from retail traders remains strong, large holders appear to be quietly selling into rallies using well-placed limit orders.

Vest noted that long-term wallets have been moving coins back into circulation, a classic sign that profit-taking is underway.

At the same time, short-term speculators have re-entered the market near recent highs. According to Vest, this sets the stage for a “stress test” in the coming weeks, with a pullback looking like the natural next step before UNI can attempt another sustained rally.

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

