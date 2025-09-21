The post United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions climbed from previous £-33.6K to £-6.6K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended… The post United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions climbed from previous £-33.6K to £-6.6K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…

United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions climbed from previous £-33.6K to £-6.6K

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:18
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017523-2.02%
WELL3
WELL$0.000068-3.27%
Node Pay
NC$0.0196+2.29%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002676+7.55%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008764-0.13%


Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/united-kingdom-cftc-gbp-nc-net-positions-climbed-from-previous-ps-336k-to-ps-66k-202509191942

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin 8% Gains Already Make September 2025 Its Second Best

Bitcoin 8% Gains Already Make September 2025 Its Second Best

The post Bitcoin 8% Gains Already Make September 2025 Its Second Best appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin is bucking seasonality trends by adding 8%, making this September its best since 2012. September 2025 would need to see 20% upside to become Bitcoin’s strongest ever. BTC price volatility is at levels rarely seen before in an unusual bull cycle. Bitcoin (BTC) has gained more this September than any year since 2012, a new bull market record. Historical price data from CoinGlass and BiTBO confirms that at 8%, Bitcoin’s September 2025 upside is its second-best ever. Bitcoin avoiding “Rektember” with 8% gains September is traditionally Bitcoin’s weakest month, with average losses of around 8%. BTC/USD monthly returns (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass This year, the stakes are high for BTC price seasonality, as historical patterns demand the next bull market peak and other risk assets set repeated new all-time highs. While both gold and the S&P 500 are in price discovery, BTC/USD has coiled throughout September after setting new highs of its own the month prior. Even at “just” 8%, however, this September’s performance is currently enough to make it Bitcoin’s strongest in 13 years. The only time that the ninth month of the year was more profitable for Bitcoin bulls was in 2012, when BTC/USD gained about 19.8%. Last year, upside topped out at 7.3%. BTC/USD monthly returns. Source: BiTBO BTC price volatility vanishes The figures underscore a highly unusual bull market peak year for Bitcoin. Related: BTC ‘pricing in’ what’s coming: 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week Unlike previous bull markets, BTC price volatility has died off in 2025, against the expectations of longtime market participants based on prior performance. CoinGlass data shows volatility dropping to levels not seen in over a decade, with a particularly sharp drop from April onward. Bitcoin historical volatility (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass Onchain analytics firm Glassnode, meanwhile, highlights the…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,741.99+0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08924+5.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017528-1.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:09
Share
The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

The SEC has approved the conversion of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETP traded on NYSE Arca.
Capverse
CAP$0.15098-0.15%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04006+2.14%
FUND
FUND$0.02149+16.09%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 20:42
Share
Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure

The post Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 20:09 BitGo’s IPO highlights crypto custody growth. See how the best altcoins focused on infrastructure drive adoption and trust. BitGo has just filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker $BTGO, becoming the first dedicated crypto custodian to make that leap. The Palo Alto firm is no lightweight either: it secured $90.3B in assets and reported $4.19B in revenue during the first half of 2025. Those numbers matter because they show how far the industry has come in terms of trust, regulation, and mainstream acceptance. Custody is no longer just a niche service for whales, but a vital piece of crypto infrastructure. That context sets the stage for new projects that want to shape the same space. Here are some of the best altcoins to watch, which are leaning directly into infrastructure, security, and institutional trust. Why BitGo’s IPO Matters for the Market BitGo’s decision to file for a U.S. IPO signals that regulators and investors are finally ready to treat crypto infrastructure as a serious business. With Goldman Sachs and Citigroup underwriting the deal, the listing is a landmark moment that could open the door for other custodians, exchanges, and wallet providers. Revenue growth has been strong, even if profits have dipped, showing institutions are driving adoption. This comes in a year where other big players like Etoro, Figure, and Circle have also tapped public markets. The message is clear: the gates are open for crypto firms that can demonstrate security, scale, and institutional partnerships. That spotlight on infrastructure explains why presale projects focused on custody, wallets, and payments are getting extra attention from investors today. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The Fastest Bitcoin Layer 2 Ever Built BitGo’s IPO proves that infrastructure is where the real money…
1
1$0.007099-12.84%
Union
U$0.013464-2.46%
RealLink
REAL$0.06335+0.44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin 8% Gains Already Make September 2025 Its Second Best

The SEC approves Grayscale’s GDLC: first multi-asset crypto ETP and prospects for over 100 ETFs

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Grayscale Crypto Index Fund Sees $22 Million Inflows as SOL and XRP Rise