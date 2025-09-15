United Nations Raises Concerns About Human Rights Situation In North Korea

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 03:39
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0416-9.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09588+0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017478+0.56%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007121-4.50%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003836+3.90%

Flags stand outside the United Nations (UN) building, Geneva. (Photo credit: Sedat Suna/Getty Images)

Getty Images

As the Human Rights Council prepares to look into the situation in North Korea (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)), the UN released a highly concerning report about the state of human rights in the country, once referred to by Justice Kirby as human rights violations without “parallel in the contemporary world.” Over a decade later, the situation does not show signs of improvement. On September 5, 2025, the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR), in a press briefing, presented findings of their report, having interviewed 314 victims and witnesses who left North Korea and having consulted with several organizations and experts to evaluate the situation since 2014. The findings of the report suggest that the situation has not improved, and in many cases has worsened.

Among the concerns raised is the issue of the death penalty now being used more widely, allowed by law and implemented in practice, than a decade ago. The death penalty is widely used against senior officials for broadly defined “anti-State acts,” for the distribution of unauthorized media, drugs and economic crimes, prostitution, pornography, trafficking and murder. The OHCHR indicated that it collected credible evidence that individuals have been executed for sharing online shows, which is considered to be a crime of “distributing at a certain level, foreign information, foreign media.” Public trials and executions are being used to instil fear in the population and as a deterrent.

New laws, policies and practices have enabled increased surveillance and control over citizens in all parts of life, some of whom have ended up in forced labor camps, as political prisoners. As one escapee told OHCHR: “To block the people’s eyes and ears, they strengthened the crackdowns. It was a form of control aimed at eliminating even the smallest signs of dissatisfaction or complaint.” As the report finds: “No other population is under such restrictions in today’s world.”

Forced labor is said to have become deeply institutionalized over the past decade, through “forced mobilizations in the prison system, in the military, in “shock brigades”, in neighborhood watch units and other community groups, in the school system and among overseas workers.” Authorities in Pyongyang are said to have used thousands of orphans and street children to work in coal mines and other environments where they would be exposed to hazardous materials and long working hours. In addition, school children do “backbreaking” work collecting harvests instead of being in class. Concerningly, deaths are said to be frequent; “however, rather than providing health and safety measures, the Government publicly glorifies deaths as a sacrifice to the leader.”

Furthermore, the report explains that, “The fate of the hundreds of thousands of disappeared persons, including abducted foreign nationals, remains unknown. Meetings of separated families have not been held in the past seven years. Communication and the sending of remittances between separated families is now extremely difficult. Citizens continue to be subjected to unremitting propaganda by the State.”

The report concludes that North Korea is far from adhering to its obligations under international law. Furthermore, as North Korea remains isolated, and more so than any other country, monitoring of human rights compliance is highly challenging. More than a decade later, the majority of the recommendations made by the Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (Commission of Inquiry), chaired by Justice Kirby, have not been implemented. Accountability for human rights violations is minimal, and accountability for international crimes remains non-existent. UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk, commenting on the findings, said: “What we have witnessed is a lost decade. And it pains me to say that if [North Korea]

continues on its current trajectory, the population will be subjected to more of the suffering, brutal repression and fear that they have endured for so long.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/ewelinaochab/2025/09/14/united-nations-raises-concerns-about-human-rights-situation-in-north-korea/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights

CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights

The digital currency marketplace constantly evolves, demanding consistent vigilance from participants. To thrive, one requires tools that provide accurate and timely information.Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 02:08
Share
BlockchainFX Headlines With Passive Income Rewards While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN Fuel 2025 Market Buzz

BlockchainFX Headlines With Passive Income Rewards While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN Fuel 2025 Market Buzz

Crypto presales in 2025 are heating up, with projects like BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, and MAGACOIN Finance attracting massive inflows. But one question dominates the minds of early buyers: which project has the 1000x potential to create the next wave of crypto millionaires? Among the many presale crypto 2025 opportunities, BlockchainFX ($BFX) stands out with its explosive
Wink
LIKE$0.010517-2.89%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00661+3.12%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.028228+10.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 02:00
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1443-2.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0838-4.98%
Ethereum
ETH$4,616.46-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights

BlockchainFX Headlines With Passive Income Rewards While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN Fuel 2025 Market Buzz

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup