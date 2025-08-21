United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock below expectations (-1.2M) in August 15: Actual (-2.4M)

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/united-states-api-weekly-crude-oil-stock-below-expectations-12m-in-august-15-actual-24m-202508192043

