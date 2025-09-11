United States Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy (MoM) registered at -0.1%, below expectations (0.3%) in August

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 02:49
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.183+1.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016752+4.60%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002697-5.92%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002502-2.38%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011616-4.21%


Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/united-states-producer-price-index-ex-food-energy-mom-registered-at-01-below-expectations-03-in-august-202509101231

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$891.17+1.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1401-10.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00254+0.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has been vocal in his support of digital assets but his agency continues to punt on many ETFs.
Solana
SOL$223.49+3.73%
XRP
XRP$2.9762+0.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:26
Share
Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

Fuller allegedly ran a crypto investment company called Privvy Investments, and used investor funds on personal purchases.
Rank
RAN$0.001107-0.89%
Hooked Protocol
HOOK$0.11049+3.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:24
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

U.S. bankruptcy court denies crypto swindler’s $12.5m escape hatch