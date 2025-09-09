UnitedHealth stock rising from the dead, posts further gains

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 21:55
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares are showing signs of life after months of punishing declines, with the stock climbing in pre-market trading on September 9.

Shares were up about 4% in early action, trading at $332.10 before the opening bell, compared to the prior close of $320.25.

UNH stock one-day stock price chart. Source: Google Finbold

The rebound comes as the health insurance giant reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance. 

The company also filed documents estimating that roughly 78% of its Medicare Advantage members will be enrolled in four-star or higher-rated plans, based on its internal review.

These ratings, assigned by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), play a key role in shaping consumer enrollment decisions and directly influence government reimbursements.

UNH stock turbulent year 

Notably, the rebound is a welcome shift after a turbulent run in 2025. UnitedHealth shares have endured a steep decline this year, falling from an April peak above $630 to a low of $234.60.

The company’s second-quarter results highlighted the challenges, with adjusted EPS plunging to $4.08 from $6.80 a year earlier as healthcare utilization surged. Its medical care ratio, the share of premiums spent on patient care, is now projected to exceed 89% for the year, well above earlier forecasts.

Adding to the complexity, UnitedHealth closed its acquisition of home healthcare provider Amedisys in August. While management described the deal as strategically important, it warned that integration and financing costs would be modestly dilutive to adjusted earnings in the near term.

For investors, the question now is whether the company’s renewed confidence can translate into a sustained recovery.

Featured image via Shutterstock

