UnitedHealth to pay dividends on September 23; Here’s how much 100 UNH shares will earn

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 16:44
NEAR
NEAR$2,473-3,66%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0,00114-7,31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021278-4,34%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00008191-8,40%
SphereX
HERE$0,000407-13,40%

Although UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) is navigating a turbulent year, the health insurer continues to reward investors with steady dividend payments.

For its latest payout, the company authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $2.21 per share, payable on September 23 to shareholders of record as of September 15.

UNH dividend payment schedule. Source: Dividend.com

For an individual holding 100 shares, this translates into $221 in income for the quarter. On an annualized basis, the dividend amounts to $8.84 per share, offering a yield of just over 3% at current prices.

Notably, UnitedHealth has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. According to the latest data, the payout ratio stands at 48.63%, meaning nearly half of earnings are directed toward dividends.

UnitedHealth stock troubles 

While investors benefit from the dividend, UNH shares are still working to recover from recent losses. At the close of the last session, the stock was valued at $308.49, up 1.4% on the day, though down 38% year-to-date.

UNH YTD stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

The stock recently received support after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $1.6 billion stake in August. Warren Buffett’s backing helped restore some confidence, though analysts remain cautious about near-term profitability given rising expenses and ongoing federal scrutiny of UnitedHealth’s Medicare Advantage billing practices.

For instance, Bank of America Securities on August 18 raised its price target on UnitedHealth to $325 from $290 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. The firm sees potential for earnings recovery by 2027 but warned of limited near-term visibility, with regulatory and cost pressures still looming.

Earlier in the year, investor sentiment had been weighed down by leadership changes, uncertainty around financial guidance amid rising costs, and Department of Justice investigations.

Featured image via Shutterstock

The post UnitedHealth to pay dividends on September 23; Here’s how much 100 UNH shares will earn appeared first on Finbold.

Source: https://finbold.com/unitedhealth-to-pay-dividends-on-september-23-heres-how-much-100-unh-shares-will-earn/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0,09975-1,11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,283-1,07%
HAI
HAI$0,010295-0,78%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$113 782,68-1,96%
MANTRA
OM$0,2386-2,61%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1162-2,43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0995+29,55%
Ethereum
ETH$4 195,17-3,11%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure