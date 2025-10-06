ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Unity Fixes Vulnerability Targeting Mobile Gamers and Crypto Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unity Technology has deployed a fix for a vulnerability that allowed third-party code to run in Android-based mobile games, which some experts warned last week could be a risk to crypto users. Unity said on Friday that the security patches were rolled to fix a vulnerability in its gaming engine that was discovered in June. The director of community of Unity Technologies, Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, posted a security update advisory explaining that the vulnerability could allow local code execution and “access to confidential information on end-user devices running Unity-built applications.” He added that there was no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, “nor has there been any impact on users or customers.” Cointelegraph was one of the first media outlets to report the security vulnerability on Friday. Sources told Cointelegraph the bug affects projects dating back to 2017, targeting the Android mobile platform and also impacting games running on Windows, macOS, and Linux.  “Unity is making a patch available to app developers to fix this issue, and developers should update their apps immediately,” a Google spokesperson told Cointelegraph at the time. Unity asks devs to download the patched editor  Unity advised developers to download the patched Unity Editor update before their next build and rebuild any released games with the patched editor and republish them so that users can update.  Related: Unity Android flaw could drain gamers’ crypto wallets: How to protect yourself Mobile gamers were advised to keep devices updated, enable automatic updates, and maintain current antivirus software. GMO Flatt Security researcher RyotaK, who wrote about the vulnerability, stated that it enabled malicious applications installed on the same device to hijack permissions granted to Unity applications, which could be exploited remotely to execute arbitrary code.  Among Us is a popular game created with Unity. Source: Epic Games… The post Unity Fixes Vulnerability Targeting Mobile Gamers and Crypto Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unity Technology has deployed a fix for a vulnerability that allowed third-party code to run in Android-based mobile games, which some experts warned last week could be a risk to crypto users. Unity said on Friday that the security patches were rolled to fix a vulnerability in its gaming engine that was discovered in June. The director of community of Unity Technologies, Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, posted a security update advisory explaining that the vulnerability could allow local code execution and “access to confidential information on end-user devices running Unity-built applications.” He added that there was no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, “nor has there been any impact on users or customers.” Cointelegraph was one of the first media outlets to report the security vulnerability on Friday. Sources told Cointelegraph the bug affects projects dating back to 2017, targeting the Android mobile platform and also impacting games running on Windows, macOS, and Linux.  “Unity is making a patch available to app developers to fix this issue, and developers should update their apps immediately,” a Google spokesperson told Cointelegraph at the time. Unity asks devs to download the patched editor  Unity advised developers to download the patched Unity Editor update before their next build and rebuild any released games with the patched editor and republish them so that users can update.  Related: Unity Android flaw could drain gamers’ crypto wallets: How to protect yourself Mobile gamers were advised to keep devices updated, enable automatic updates, and maintain current antivirus software. GMO Flatt Security researcher RyotaK, who wrote about the vulnerability, stated that it enabled malicious applications installed on the same device to hijack permissions granted to Unity applications, which could be exploited remotely to execute arbitrary code.  Among Us is a popular game created with Unity. Source: Epic Games…

Unity Fixes Vulnerability Targeting Mobile Gamers and Crypto Wallets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 23:07
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000296-2.98%
COM
COM$0.005-1.92%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.026+1.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.09801-5.94%
RWAX
APP$0.000762-20.87%

Unity Technology has deployed a fix for a vulnerability that allowed third-party code to run in Android-based mobile games, which some experts warned last week could be a risk to crypto users.

Unity said on Friday that the security patches were rolled to fix a vulnerability in its gaming engine that was discovered in June.

The director of community of Unity Technologies, Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, posted a security update advisory explaining that the vulnerability could allow local code execution and “access to confidential information on end-user devices running Unity-built applications.”

He added that there was no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, “nor has there been any impact on users or customers.”

Cointelegraph was one of the first media outlets to report the security vulnerability on Friday.

Sources told Cointelegraph the bug affects projects dating back to 2017, targeting the Android mobile platform and also impacting games running on Windows, macOS, and Linux. 

“Unity is making a patch available to app developers to fix this issue, and developers should update their apps immediately,” a Google spokesperson told Cointelegraph at the time.

Unity asks devs to download the patched editor 

Unity advised developers to download the patched Unity Editor update before their next build and rebuild any released games with the patched editor and republish them so that users can update. 

Related: Unity Android flaw could drain gamers’ crypto wallets: How to protect yourself

Mobile gamers were advised to keep devices updated, enable automatic updates, and maintain current antivirus software.

GMO Flatt Security researcher RyotaK, who wrote about the vulnerability, stated that it enabled malicious applications installed on the same device to hijack permissions granted to Unity applications, which could be exploited remotely to execute arbitrary code. 

Among Us is a popular game created with Unity. Source: Epic Games

Microsoft patches games made with Unity

Microsoft also released a security alert on Friday stating that Windows game development teams were working to update any game or application that is potentially affected by the vulnerability, and that console games were not affected. 

Windows Defender has also been updated to provide protection, and anti-malware systems in Android have been enhanced, according to Neowin. 

Meanwhile, game developers such as Obsidian Entertainment temporarily removed multiple games from all digital storefronts while implementing the fix, according to GameRant. 

Unity is an industry-leading platform of tools for creators to build and grow real-time games and apps across multiple platforms. It powers more than 70% of the top thousand mobile games.

Magazine: Pudgy Penguins’ ‘masterpiece’ Pudgy Party tops 500K downloads: Web3 Gamer

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/unity-patches-gaming-bug-potentially-targeting-mobile-crypto-wallets?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004985-2.31%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05918-8.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,049.35
$104,049.35$104,049.35

-1.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,512.59
$3,512.59$3,512.59

-2.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.47
$161.47$161.47

-3.16%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2648
$2.2648$2.2648

-2.67%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16296
$0.16296$0.16296

-2.39%