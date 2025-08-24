Unleash the Fun with WuffiTap: A Gamified Social Mining Experience on Telegram

[London, July 18] – WuffiTap, the newest addition to the WUFFI universe, launched this week, introducing an engaging gamified social mining experience. Accessible via Telegram on the Telegram Open Network (TON), WuffiTap allows users to earn PAWs, the in-game currency, by simply tapping their screens.

Not only does the new Tap-to-Earn game capitalize on the legacy of the WUFFI ecosystem, but it has all the makings of being the best project in its niche, as it takes into account various flaws of its predecessors and addresses them across all aspects from gameplay to tokenomics, in order to truly reward the player community.

One of the most notable features of the project is its elegant tokenomics system, in which all boosts purchased by players with $TON during each season are used to purchase $WUF on the open market and burn them, which provides scarcity to the token over time, especially taking into consideration the fact that 16T+ $WUF are already permanently out of circulation.

WuffiTap Features:

Boost Your Gameplay : Strength (earn more PAWs per tap), Energy Limit (+500 energy per level), Potions (faster energy replenishment). Boosts last an entire season.

: Strength (earn more PAWs per tap), Energy Limit (+500 energy per level), Potions (faster energy replenishment). Boosts last an entire season. Daily Free Boosts : Nitro Taps (500% more PAWs per tap for 20 seconds, unlimited energy during this period) and Instant Fill (quickly refill energy).

: Nitro Taps (500% more PAWs per tap for 20 seconds, unlimited energy during this period) and Instant Fill (quickly refill energy). TapBot : Automates tapping when energy is full, up to 6 hours. Upgradable with PAWs and TREATs (Powerups purchased with $TON).

: Automates tapping when energy is full, up to 6 hours. Upgradable with PAWs and TREATs (Powerups purchased with $TON). Complete Quests : Players can earn extra PAWs through social tasks, videos, daily check-ins, and referrals.

: Players can earn extra PAWs through social tasks, videos, daily check-ins, and referrals. Rise Through the Ranks : To keep the game fresh and competitive, the game is set to run in seasons, each with its own leaderboard and rewards. Season 1 has just started with a prize pool of 500 billion $WUF.

: To keep the game fresh and competitive, the game is set to run in seasons, each with its own leaderboard and rewards. Season 1 has just started with a prize pool of 500 billion $WUF. Real Players: More than 50,000 real players joined the game in the first 24h. The project has strict anti-bot filters in place and other barriers that prevent malicious actors from abusing the system.

With the first season just starting, the players can now join the WUF Pack and start tapping at WuffiTap!

About WUFFI

WUFFI and its token $WUF, the all-in-one coin, is making waves across Solana, BASE, WAX, and TON Blockchains. Expanding from memes to games to everything, $WUF is an ever-expanding everything coin integrated into dozens of games, including WuffiTap, the latest addition to the WUFFI Universe

