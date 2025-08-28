Unlikely to threaten the major support at 7.1435 – UOB Group

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 21:59
US Dollar (USD) could edge lower but is unlikely to threaten the major support at 7.1435. In the longer run, rapidly increasing downward momentum indicates USD could drop below 7.1435; it is unclear now if 7.1290 is within reach, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Downward momentum indicates USD can at least 7.1435

24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view that USD ‘could drop below July’s low of 7.1435’ yesterday was incorrect. USD dropped briefly to 7.1473, rebounded strongly to 7.1650, and then eased to close largely unchanged at 7.1535 (-0.06%). Despite the choppy price action, the underlying tone appears soft. Today, we expect USD to edge lower, but given the mild downward pressure, any decline is unlikely to threaten 7.1435. On the upside, resistance levels are at 7.1600 and 7.1650.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Our update from yesterday (26 Aug, spot at 7.1580) remains valid. As pointed out, ‘the rapidly increasing downward momentum indicates USD could drop below July’s low of 7.1435.’ However, currently, it is unclear if the next support at 7.1290 is within reach. We will maintain our negative view as long as 7.1800 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) is not breached.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-unlikely-to-threaten-the-major-support-at-71435-uob-group-202508271154

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
