Unlocking Festive Rewards This Black Friday with PU Prime’s Copy Trading feature

Ebene, Mauritius, November 4th, 2025, FinanceWire

As the year’s busiest shopping season approaches, PU Prime, a global multi-licensed online brokerage, joins the excitement of both shoppers and investors with the launch of its Black Friday Copy Trading campaign running from 3 to 30 November 2025.

This season is not only exciting for shoppers to get their hands on major purchases, but it’s also one to look forward to by investors and traders. Echoing this enthusiasm, PU Prime is introducing a low-entry-threshold trading campaign designed to encourage trading participation and reward active engagement throughout the festive period.

PU Prime is introducing its Black Friday Copy Trading campaign.

During the campaign, eligible participants, including both copiers and signal providers, can qualify by completing just 0.5 lots of trading per week and holding each position for at least 5 minutes. Traders will then be eligible to receive a weekly mystery box voucher as a token of appreciation for their trading activity.

Each mystery box gives participants the chance to receive a 10% deposit rebate voucher, with rebate values of up to USD 50, capped at USD 200 throughout the entire campaign period. Under PU Prime’s Copy Trading feature, beginners are empowered to diversify their portfolios and earn commissions through a simplified trading strategy. The system revolves around two main roles: Signal Providers and Copiers.

Signal Providers are experienced traders who share their portfolios publicly for others to copy, earning a profit share in return. Meanwhile, Copiers replicate the real-time trades of Signal Providers, allowing them to participate in the markets without the need for hands-on trading decisions. Together, both groups form a collaborative trading community where everyone benefits from shared expertise and market participation.

Through its Black Friday initiative, PU Prime once again underscores its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and trader empowerment, offering a festive season filled with opportunities and rewards for traders around the world. For full details and participation, users can visit here.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, it offers regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. With a presence in over 190 countries and more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is committed to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.

For media enquiries, users can contact: [email protected]

Sim

PU Prime

[email protected]

