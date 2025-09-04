Unlocking Maximum Gains in 2025: A Comparative Price Prediction of Pepe, XYZVerse, and Shiba Inu

By: Coinstats
2025/09/04 16:22
NEAR
NEAR$2.411-1.47%
Threshold
T$0.01589-2.15%
SIX
SIX$0.02145+0.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06034+0.08%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223-1.29%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000562+1.81%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02683+1.16%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000963-1.53%

Pepe, XYZVerse, and Shiba Inu stand out as projects attracting serious attention from traders and observers. Their price movements and future growth are subjects of much discussion. With 2025 approaching, new forecasts spark debate and curiosity. A careful look at upcoming trends for these digital coins could reveal which one may deliver the biggest surprises ahead.

Pepe (PEPE)

Source: TradingView

PEPE keeps traders guessing. The token slid almost 4% over the past 7 days and more than 10% in a month, yet it still boasts a 38% jump since late winter. Prices now hover between $0.00000907 and $0.00001064, just below both the short and long term averages, signaling a cooling phase after the spring rally.

Momentum data underline the pause. A relative strength score near 37 and a stochastic reading of 3 place the coin in oversold territory, while the MACD line stays slightly negative. The nearest floor sits at $0.000008493; if that level cracks, traders eye $0.000006919. On the upside, $0.00001164 blocks progress, with $0.00001321 the next ceiling.

Short term, bears hold the wheel, but the deep oversold readings hint at a bounce. Holding the current floor could spark a climb of about 30% toward the second resistance. Failure to do so risks a slide of roughly 23% to the lower support. Given the six-month uptrend, odds favor a recovery once selling pressure eases.

Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone

XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3.

Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms.

Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet.

Price Dynamics and Listing Plans

During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.005, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.01. The final presale price is $0.02, after which the token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization.

So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Champions Get Rewarded

In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big.

The Road to Victory

With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More - Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Source: TradingView 

SHIB keeps sliding. The token now trades between $0.000011636 and $0.000012936, leaving it below both its 10-day and 100-day averages. A 1.92% dip in the past week adds to the 2.16% drop over the past month and the 6.63% slide seen in 6 months. Volume is thin and sellers still dominate.

Yet the mood is not hopeless. The RSI sits at 32.51 and the stochastic reading is 3.70, both pointing to an oversold market. If buyers show up, even modest demand could push SHIB back toward the nearest ceiling at $0.000013683, roughly 11% above the midpoint of the current band. A stronger move could test $0.000014983, about 22% higher.

Bears still have a say. If momentum stays weak, the coin may retest the closest floor at $0.000011083, a 10% slip from today’s average level. A failure there opens the door to $0.000009783, implying a fall of roughly 20%. For now, the chart shows SHIB resting on a knife-edge: oversold signals hint at a short bounce, but the broader trend remains tilted down until a clear break above $0.000013683.

Conclusion

PEPE and SHIB still promise solid upside in the 2025 surge, yet XYZVerse’s sports-driven meme model and 20,000% target mark it as the cycle’s standout opportunity.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

The post Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto may be entering its final calm before a storm of regulatory activity in Washington. According to Ron Hammond, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Wintermute, this week could be the last “quiet week” before Congress returns with a packed agenda that directly impacts the digital asset industry. Congress Returns With Heavy Agenda After a month-long recess in August, lawmakers are back in Washington, facing a possible shutdown at the end of September. But crypto is also high on the list. The Senate is preparing its own version of a market structure bill, a framework that could define how digital assets are regulated in the US. Unlike the House, which already passed the bipartisan Clarity Act earlier this year, the Senate wants to draft its own approach. A first draft is expected by mid-to-late September. Hammond noted that while a shutdown could delay progress, momentum is strong, and key committees are preparing to review the bill in the fall. Market Structure Bill: What to Expect The House has been working on market structure for nearly eight years, but the Senate only began serious hearings this year. Hammond explained that senators want more ownership of the process and may revise definitions around ancillary assets and decentralization tests. If progress continues, a Senate vote could happen in late October or early November, with the possibility of the House taking it up before Christmas. That means the bill could either be passed by year-end or pushed into 2026. TradFi vs. Crypto: The Tokenization Battle Beyond market structure, another hot topic is tokenization of traditional assets. Citadel and other Wall Street players have voiced skepticism, warning of risks. On the other hand, firms like Galaxy Digital are embracing tokenized securities. Hammond said the debate is intensifying in DC, with the SEC hinting at guidance on tokenized equities soon. Banks Push Back Against Stablecoins Banks are becoming more aggressive in their lobbying. Their main concern? Interest-bearing stablecoins. Banks fear these could drain deposits from the financial system. While earlier compromises had limited stablecoin issuers, banks now want additional restrictions that close off affiliates, brokers, and dealers from offering them. This puts them directly at odds with the crypto industry, which argues stablecoins bring efficiency, transparency, and lower costs for cross-border payments. Odds of Passage Prediction markets put the chance of a market structure bill becoming law this year at around 40%, but Hammond thinks the odds are higher. “The right people are talking,” Hammond said, adding that bipartisan buy-in increases the likelihood of progress. If Hammond is correct, the calm is ending. By late fall, crypto could see its most consequential regulatory shifts yet. Between the Senate’s market structure draft, stablecoin debates, and tokenization rules, the next few months may set the foundation for how digital assets operate in the US for years to come.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09948-0.39%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21467+0.70%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01301-1.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:20
Share
Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323-0.85%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1789-21.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218-1.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:22
Share
Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017091-3.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:28
Share

Trending News

More

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

LTC vs XRP: Litecoin Calls Ripple ‘Unwanted,’ Analyst Claps Back

Bad actors are using Ethereum smart contracts to deploy malware: ReversingLabs