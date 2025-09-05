Unlocking Trust and Security in Web3 Smart Contracts: Audit Wizard

By: Medium
2025/09/05 12:54
Trust The Process
Smart Blockchain
auditwizard.io

In this article, I will explore the key features and benefits of Audit Wizard, examining how it revolutionizes smart contract development by providing comprehensive auditing solutions.

I will also delve into the need for robust security measures in the Web3 space and discuss how Audit Wizard is poised to address this critical requirement, empowering developers to allay user concerns and elevate the overall security of decentralized applications (dApps).

In the beginning, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Web3 Security builders, community, bug-bounty hunters, everyone who supports its vibes and the authors of all resource materials! It is therefore crucial for developers to have their code thoroughly audited before deploying it to a live environment.

Web3 Security Distilled

Building Trust Through Comprehensive Auditing

When it comes to decentralized applications, one of the most common concerns is the potential for vulnerabilities or flaws in the underlying smart contracts. A single vulnerability can expose users’ funds to significant risks, undermining the entire purpose of decentralized finance.

The problem of security has recently become very urgent due to the enormous number of hacks and security incidents in the Web3 sphere. Everyone has very different ideas and suggestions on this topic, so we will only attempt to describe a portion of them today.

New bug-bounty platforms try to solve several problems that previous versions obviously lack. For instance, they more actively interact with the community, and often their structure is built so that people are allowed to participate even without KYC (as in more classic sites where such conditions are determined by the end customer represented by the project or protocol).

GitHub - OffcierCia/tips-solidity-code-auditors: Gaining the most elusive of tips. Add your input and let's collect them all!

However, they are still short on functionality and possess numerous shortcomings that should be addressed. The next generation of Web3 security platforms will go beyond current limited solutions, applying advanced tools and technologies and providing superior usability to all industry players!

This could result in the discovery of known and unknown security flaws in any organization. With this many targets, it is impossible for a single security team to test them all. As a result, they choose to externalize the issues by launching bounty campaigns on platforms with large communities of experts.

But I would like to raise another important point. Logically, cybersecurity must be considered on every level of project development — with contests on the guard at the initial stage, followed by audits, and then bug bounties — at the final stage. No doubt, a new generation of cybersecurity products are already on the way that will cover all these aspects in one user-friendly interface.

Certain layers of the web3 security stack remain underutilized, which will most likely change as the industry matures. DeFi projects, in particular, may begin to broaden the scope of security activities to include proactive threat monitoring and response, as well as automated risk management (rather than focusing solely on vulnerability assessments).

Nowadays, in my opinion, the ability to effectively inform clients of the specifics and status of an audit is seriously lacking in so-called “сlassic” auditing firms. Clients are often unaware of the precise steps taken during the audit or the process’s current status as a result of this lack of transparency. This lack of visibility consequently leads to a variety of problems.

Comprehensive audits are frequently unaffordable for startups due to traditional auditing firms’ high service fees. These costs are typically determined by the project’s complexity and scope, as well as by the auditing firm’s standing and size. One may even state that existing solutions like manual audits, static analysis, and fuzz testing lack mathematical soundness and scalability…

As you now know, there isn’t a single button or service that will solve all security issues, but there are things we can work toward. At the same time, there have already been dozens of vulnerabilities discovered using Web3 bug-bounty platforms!

That said, Web3 bug-bounty programs also can be (and they actually are) an effective way to incentivize the identification and reporting of vulnerabilities in blockchain protocols and decentralized applications.

All this leads us to the idea that in the end it will be important for the project to have multiple levels of protection — several audits from different companies and several bug-bounty programs on platforms with different features.

This is where Audit Wizard steps in as a game-changer. The Audit Wizard beta includes a number of new features, stability increases, and UI improvements.

  • Findings: Using the ‘Add finding’ tool, you can add security findings. Each finding includes a title, code location (highlight affected code), severity, description, and recommendation. Once you create a finding, it can be viewed within the ‘Findings’ list. Entries within this list can be filtered by severity, edited, or deleted at any time. In addition to being displayed within the ‘Findings’ list, entries are automatically added to your audit report;
  • Reports: Once you’ve added your findings and are ready to deliver your audit report, toggle to the Audit Wizard report editor. Your findings have been automatically added to your audit report and are ready to be exported. Click ‘Generate Report’ when you are ready to export your audit report. A generated audit report document will download to your browser.

The goal of Audit Wizard is to be the easiest and fastest way to perform smart contract audits. It’s built to give auditors and developers superpowers!

Source | Slitherin

By leveraging advanced automated security analysis and manual code reviews, the platform provides developers with a comprehensive auditing solution that identifies potential vulnerabilities, bugs, or inefficiencies in smart contracts. Now you also can:

  • Direct code import from c4/sherlock/hats or from GitHub/contract address;
  • Add findings and generate a report;
  • Generate contract interaction graphs;
  • Slither & Slitherin scan, Integrated AI chat, notes and more;
  • Results from dependencies have also been filtered out from Slither to remove unnecessary results. Slitherin, an extended version of Slither with even more vulnerability detectors, has also been added to increase scanner coverage!
auditwizard.io

Projects can be imported from multiple sources. You can import audit contests from platforms like Code4rena and Sherlock by simply clicking on the contest in the Contests list. You can import projects via the import box from the following sources:

  • GitHub repo URLs;
  • Ethereum mainnet contract addresses;
  • Etherscan contract URLs;
  • Code4rena contest URLs;
  • Sherlock contest URLs.

To import from a private GitHub repo, first add a GitHub Personal Access Token to your Audit Wizard account, then you can import private repos via their URL.

The Framework to help you securing your protocol

You can also leverage the power of ChatGPT directly from Audit Wizard with the AI tool. Ask the AI to summarize a complex contract, or chat with the AI about about your project, solidity, or anything security related. Read more about it here:

  • Audit Wizard FAQ;
  • Become an AuditWizard: Complete Overview of the New All-in-One Auditor Toolkit;
  • Audit Wizard Release.

With its thorough assessment of code logic and execution paths, Audit Wizard ensures that the smart contract is secure, reliable, and meets best practices for development! Given the increasingly sophisticated nature of cyber threats and the hefty financial stakes involved in DeFi, robust security measures have become essential for the overall sustainability of the ecosystem.

auditwizard.io

Audit Wizard recognizes this urgency and equips developers with a suite of security tools and analytics to fortify their smart contracts against potential attacks. The platform’s security analysis encompasses an array of vulnerabilities, including but not limited to reentrancy, arithmetic overflows/underflows, access control issues, and unhandled exceptions.

The detailed security reports provided by Audit Wizard empower developers to identify and address potential risks, resulting in more reliable and resilient smart contracts:

As we venture deeper into the world of Web3, the need for robust security measures becomes increasingly evident. Audit Wizard emerges as a pioneering platform that empowers developers to create secure, trustworthy smart contracts that inspire confidence among users.

By combining automation, manual code reviews, and collaboration tools, Audit Wizard revolutionizes the auditing process and strengthens the security posture of the DeFi ecosystem:

Source

In the upcoming sections, we will further explore the various features and benefits of Audit Wizard, highlighting its effectiveness in detecting vulnerabilities, enhancing risk management, and fostering collaboration.

Web3 Security Distilled 2.0

Join us as we unravel the transformative potential of this Web3 smart contract auditing platform that is poised to elevate the standards of security in the decentralized finance space!

Stay safe!

Unlocking Trust and Security in Web3 Smart Contracts: Audit Wizard was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

