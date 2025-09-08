Unmarshal Taps AGIX to Fuse Blockchain Data for AI and Web3 Innovation

Unmarshal, the advanced AI-powered blockchain data infrastructure provider, has announced its strategic collaboration with AGIX, a platform that creates, shares, and monetizes artificial intelligence (AI) services. The primary purpose of this alliance is to advance AI and artificial general intelligence (AGI) with Web3 innovation.

Unmarshal has earned a good reputation in the blockchain market for providing decentralized applications (dApps) with real-time, structured, and attested on-chain data across different blockchains. It converts complex raw blockchain data into easily accessible formats like APIs. Similarly, AGIX is also providing the same services without the involvement of human inputs. Unmarshal has revealed this news through its official X account.

Unmarshal and AGIX Ensure Intelligent Automation in Web3

At the depth of this partnership, both FinTech firms want to facilitate their users with a seamless workflow worldwide. So, by collaborating, they utilize their specific tools and advanced features to provide ease for their users. In this process, AGIX’s agents are involved in controlling browsers, apps, and APIs by executing multiple steps.

In addition, Unmarshal will also provide the trustless, real-time blockchain intelligence to AGIX’s AI agents to act reliably in Web3. This collaboration is more than just an ordinary partnership; rather, it will act like an umbrella to cover multiple aspects under one platform. So, this partnership is going to create AI agents that not only act fast, but act on authentic, verified, on-chain data.

Pioneering Authentic, AI-Driven Blockchain Solutions

Both Unmarshal and AGIX platforms are going to create an autonomous AI execution with real-time blockchain intelligence. Since AGIX is already an autonomous platform, it offers significant services in this regard and helps Unmarshal to create a beneficial and effective platform for users. So, both platforms are going to open a new and authentic era of Web3 with advanced-level modifications.

In all this partnership, both platforms have signed an important agreement ensuring users’ privacy, security, and seamless transactions all over the world. Certainly, a platform with many facilities like these surely attracts a massive number of users.