Unsecured stablecoin lending: a vision

Users of the global unsecured consumer credit market are like fat sheep in modern finance—slow to act, lacking judgment, and lacking mathematical ability.
As unsecured consumer credit shifts to the stablecoin track, its operating mechanism will change, and new participants will have the opportunity to get a share of the pie.
In the United States, the primary form of unsecured lending is credit cards: this ubiquitous, highly liquid, and instantly available credit instrument allows consumers to borrow money without providing collateral when making purchases. Outstanding credit card debt continues to grow and has now reached approximately $1.21 trillion.
The last major transformation in the credit card lending sector occurred in the 1990s when Capital One introduced a risk-based pricing model, a groundbreaking move that reshaped the landscape of consumer credit. Since then, despite the emergence of numerous new banks and fintech companies, the structure of the credit card industry has remained largely unchanged.
However, the emergence of stablecoins and on-chain credit protocols has brought new foundations to the industry: programmable money, transparent markets, and real-time funding. They promise to ultimately disrupt this cycle, redefining how credit is generated, financed, and repaid in a digital, borderless economic environment.
This approach enables real-time liquidity, transparent funding sources, and automatic repayments, thereby reducing counterparty risk and eliminating many of the manual processes that still exist in today's consumer credit.
For decades, the consumer credit market has relied on deposits and securitization to enable large-scale lending. Banks and credit card issuers package thousands of receivables into asset-backed securities (ABS) and then sell them to institutional investors. This structure provides ample liquidity but also introduces complexity and opacity.
"Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) lenders like Affirm and Afterpay have demonstrated the evolution of credit approval processes. Instead of offering a universal credit line, they review each transaction at the point of sale, differentiating between a $10,000 sofa and a $200 pair of sneakers.
This programmability opens the door to more efficient capital allocation, better interest rates for consumers, and the establishment of an open, transparent, and instantly auditable global market for unsecured consumer credit.
Reimagining unsecured lending for the on-chain era is not simply about porting credit products to the blockchain; it requires fundamentally rebuilding the entire credit infrastructure. Beyond card issuers and processors, the traditional lending ecosystem relies on a complex network of intermediaries:
Stablecoins have bridged the gap between fiat currency and on-chain spending. Lending protocols and tokenized money market funds are redefining savings and returns. Bringing unsecured credit on-chain completes this triangle, enabling consumers to borrow seamlessly and investors to fund credit in a transparent manner—all powered by open financial infrastructure.