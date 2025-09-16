Unstoppable.money: The Ultimate Crypto Wallet for Privacy and Security

In the realm of cryptocurrency, privacy and security are crucial. While hardware wallets have long been regarded as the gold standard for protecting digital assets, Unstoppable is intended to challenge that perception with an incredible set of features aimed at keeping your assets secure and your transactions secret.

One of the standout features of Unstoppable is its “Hide Suspicious Transactions” filter, located in the top right corner of the transactions page. This allows users to easily identify and conceal any transactions that may raise red flags, adding an extra layer of privacy. Additionally, the Duress Mode, found in the Security settings, provides a way to protect your funds in case of coercion or theft.

It is also one of the few wallets that take my research seriously:

github.com/horizontalsystems/unstoppable-wallet-ios/issues/5945

For those who value decentralization, Unstoppable.money offers custom RPC support for EVM networks, allowing users to connect to their preferred nodes. This feature extends to Bitcoin as well, with SPV (Simplified Payment Verification) node synchronisation available in the Blockchain Settings. These options give users greater control over their data and enhance their privacy.

Android users will appreciate the built-in TOR VPN support, which adds another level of anonymity to their transactions. Furthermore, the Address Book feature simplifies the process of managing your contacts and sending funds to frequently used addresses.

Wallets is 100% open source: walletscrutiny.com and also available at f-droid;

Also before sending a transaction the wallet checks if the address is a poisoning or phishing address. In case the person is just not aware of these things and if yes, it does not let him send;

There is also a check for the presence of an address in sanctions lists or blacklists (such as a blacklist on a USDT contract).

In terms of security, Unstoppable goes the extra mile by allowing users to customize the wallet icon and even add the app to their games folder, making it less conspicuous to prying eyes.

This can be done in the Appearance settings section. But this isn’t just about privacy and security; it also offers powerful analytics for your tokens. By navigating to the Markets tab within the wallet, users can access a wealth of data sourced from platforms like Coingecko and DeFi Llama, as well as Unstoppable’s own proprietary information. This allows for more informed decision-making when managing your portfolio.

The Advanced Search feature is another handy tool, enabling users to filter their token searches based on various criteria, making it easier to find exactly what they’re looking for.

For Ethereum users, the custom RPC support for EVM networks provides added convenience and protection against MEV (Miner Extractable Value) attacks. By connecting to trusted sources like Flashbots, users can safeguard their transactions and minimize the risk of front-running.

For Bitcoin Users

Bitcoin users will appreciate the TimeLock feature, which adds an additional layer of security to their transactions. Moreover, the ability to manually select UTxOs (Unspent Transaction Outputs) when sending funds, along with the transaction shuffle option, greatly enhances privacy and makes it more difficult for third parties to track your transactions.

There’s also a Duress mode feature, and it’s here for the first time out of all the mobile wallets. In terms of OpSec and physical security, this is a great advantage.

Finally, Unstoppable provides a compelling alternative to hardware wallets by integrating cutting-edge privacy and security features with sophisticated analytics and easy-to-use functionality.

Whether you’re a seasoned crypto enthusiast or just starting out, Unstoppable is the best wallet for people who prioritize privacy and security above everything else!

Stay safe!

Unstoppable.money: The Ultimate Crypto Wallet for Privacy and Security was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.