Unveiling The Astounding $1.77 Billion Investment

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.