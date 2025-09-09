Unveiling The Market’s Current Stance

Top 5 Twitter Accounts Every Crypto Trader Should Know

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash Getting started in trading can feel like too much, too fast. Charts, strategies, news, losses — it piles up quickly. And most people try to handle it all on their own. But here’s the truth: most successful traders didn’t figure it out alone. They had mentors — even if those mentors were just voices they followed online. So instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, you can start by learning from people who’ve already been where you are. This article will walk you through five Twitter accounts worth following if you’re serious about trading — whether you’re focused on crypto, stocks, or just trying to build better habits. What to Look for in a Good Trading Mentor Not everyone who shares charts online is worth your time. Before we get to the list, here are a few things that separate good mentors from loud accounts. ✅ Solid Experience Ideally 5+ years of trading in different market conditions — not just bull markets. ✅ Clear, Simple Explanations The best mentors don’t try to sound smart. They try to make things easy to understand. ✅ Focus on Risk Management They talk about losses, stop-losses, position sizing — and they don’t ignore the hard parts of trading. ✅ Supportive but Realistic They share lessons from experience, not just wins. Their tone helps you stay grounded. With that in mind, here are five accounts that stand out — each for different reasons, and each useful depending on where you are in your trading journey. 1. @rektcapital — For learning technical analysis the right way If you’re trading crypto and trying to figure out support, resistance, and market structure, Rekt Capital is one of the most useful accounts you can follow. He breaks down market moves in a simple, chart-based way that’s easy to follow even if you’re still learning. 8+ years in crypto markets Writes a popular weekly newsletter focused on Bitcoin and altcoins Focuses on cycles, price levels, and long-term patterns You won’t find hype here — just calm, structured insights. 2. @APompliano — For long-term thinking and investor mindset Anthony Pompliano isn’t a technical trader, but his content helps you think bigger — about the economy, Bitcoin, and how long-term investors stay disciplined. Co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital Hosts a widely followed podcast with investors, founders, and analysts Focuses on macro trends, monetary policy, and long-term value If you need help tuning out short-term noise and building conviction, he’s a good one to follow. 3. @mdtrade — For trading mindset and emotional discipline Matt Dixon doesn’t post flashy trades. Instead, he shares steady, level-headed advice for traders trying to avoid common mistakes. Veteran trader with years of experience Focuses on psychology, risk management, and patience Helpful for anyone who’s been burned by FOMO or overtrading Sometimes, the most valuable advice is the quietest. His content helps you slow down and think clearly. 4. @Jake__Wujastyk — For clean chart setups and price action Jake shares regular charts that focus on trends, breakouts, and key price levels. His style is simple and clear, and his charts are easy to learn from. Founding team at TrendSpider Shares daily stock and crypto setups Strong focus on price structure, volume, and technical patterns If you want to improve your chart reading without getting overwhelmed, his content is very approachable. 5. @alphatrends — For technical depth and structured analysis Brian Shannon has been trading for decades, and he’s known for popularizing Anchored VWAP — a tool many traders use to find strong entries and exits. Author of two well-known trading books Over 30 years of experience Focus on technical structure, multiple timeframes, and trading with a plan If you want a deeper understanding of market movement, especially for stocks, Brian is one of the most respected names out there. Final Thoughts Not every trader you follow needs to be your full-time mentor. But if you choose the right few to learn from, it can save you years of trial and error. Start with one or two that fit your current goals — maybe you’re working on mindset, or trying to sharpen your chart reading. Then pay attention not just to what they say, but how they trade, think, and manage risk. The right voices can help you slow down, stay focused, and trade with more confidence. Top 5 Twitter Accounts Every Crypto Trader Should Know was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story