Every meme cycle produces a breakout star that changes the game. In 2025, the chase for the best new meme coins to buy now has intensified as whales and retail investors look for the next culture-fueled rocket. Meme tokens are no longer side plays; they’re shaping entire narratives around community, humor, and high ROI. At [...] The post Up to 5000% ROI? 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now Before this Bull Run Leaves You Behind appeared first on Blockonomi.Every meme cycle produces a breakout star that changes the game. In 2025, the chase for the best new meme coins to buy now has intensified as whales and retail investors look for the next culture-fueled rocket. Meme tokens are no longer side plays; they’re shaping entire narratives around community, humor, and high ROI. At [...] The post Up to 5000% ROI? 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now Before this Bull Run Leaves You Behind appeared first on Blockonomi.

Up to 5000% ROI? 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now Before this Bull Run Leaves You Behind

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/26 09:15
Memecoin
MEME$0.002192-4.19%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00538-6.10%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001842-2.74%
Starpower
STAR$0.12096+0.78%
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.2136+5.57%

Every meme cycle produces a breakout star that changes the game. In 2025, the chase for the best new meme coins to buy now has intensified as whales and retail investors look for the next culture-fueled rocket. Meme tokens are no longer side plays; they’re shaping entire narratives around community, humor, and high ROI.

At the forefront is BullZilla ($BZIL), a presale monster designed with a progressive price engine, roaring burns, and 70% APY staking. Alongside established names like Dogecoin (DOGE), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Osaka Protocol (OSAK), Banana for Scale (BANANAS31), and SUNDOG (SUNDOG), it’s BullZilla that has whales buying in bulk before the next stage.

1. BullZilla (BZIL) – Apex Presale Power and the Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

What makes BullZilla different from the graveyard of forgotten meme tokens? It wasn’t launched, it was unleashed. Forged on Ethereum, BZIL is structured with a progressive price engine that guarantees upward momentum every 48 hours or when $100,000 is raised. With supply-shredding Roar Burns, 70% APY staking, and referral rewards, BullZilla has engineered scarcity, yield, and virality into one living ecosystem.

Presale Frenzy and ROI Setup

Now in Stage 4B (“Red Candle Buffet”), BullZilla is priced at $0.00009241. Over $670,000 is raised, 29B tokens have been sold, and 2,100 holders on board. Next, the price jumps 7.20% to $0.00009907 before roaring toward its listing value of $0.00527. At current levels, a $5,000 buy secures about 54M tokens, worth nearly $285,000 at listing, a staggering 5,604% ROI. This math explains why whales are snapping up allocations before stages close.

The BullZilla presale early stage offers something unmatched: automatic price climbs, viral meme hype, and meme presale ROI rankings that tower over 2025 meme token opportunities. It’s the only presale exclusivity play where degens chasing early access can lock in wealth-shaping gains.

From Wallet to Beast Mode: How to Buy BullZilla Coins Now

Set up a wallet (MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Coinbase Wallet), load ETH, USDT, USDC, or BNB, connect to the official presale portal, and swap for $BZIL. Allocations lock instantly and are claimable at presale completion.

Move now as stages flip every 48 hours or $100K raised.

2. Dogecoin (DOGE) – Meme Pioneer Still Leading

Dogecoin remains the cultural giant of meme investing, known for its tipping system and U.S. merchant adoption. It’s not in presale, but DOGE holds its place among the best new meme coins to buy now because of unmatched community loyalty and recognition.

With Elon Musk and other influencers still fueling mentions, Dogecoin’s mainstream relevance ensures it continues to attract both seasoned and new investors. Its staying power in the meme space proves DOGE isn’t just nostalgia—it’s a live network that keeps showing why established meme coins remain strong contenders.

3. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – NFTs Crossing Into Meme Coins

Pudgy Penguins has gone beyond NFTs, turning into a brand with toy lines, licensing, and cultural traction. While not a presale token, PENGU thrives through viral meme energy and creative community expansion. Its evolution shows how meme projects can move into physical and digital markets seamlessly.

Investors see Pudgy Penguins as one of the best new meme coins to buy now because of its crossover appeal and strong branding. The project demonstrates that meme-driven assets can remain valuable by connecting internet culture with real-world recognition and investor interest.

4. Osaka Protocol (OSAK) – Meme Meets Governance Utility

Osaka Protocol isn’t running a presale, but it blends meme identity with governance upgrades and smart contract tech. Its Japanese-inspired theme has struck a chord with investors seeking more structured meme tokens.

OSAK positions itself as one of the best new meme coins to buy now because of this mix of cultural branding and blockchain development. While it doesn’t promise the same explosive ROI as a presale coin, Osaka Protocol reflects the growing trend of memes pairing with tangible upgrades to remain relevant and community-driven in 2025.

5. Banana for Scale (BANANAS31) – Comedy With Tokenomics

BANANAS31 draws on the internet’s “banana for scale” meme, converting humor into an actual liquidity-backed token. Already live, it doesn’t carry the urgency of presale projects like BullZilla, but its quirky approach keeps it buzzing online. For investors, it shows how comedy can sustain attention while still offering token support.

Its community-driven model secures it as one of the best new meme coins to buy now, especially for those who appreciate projects rooted in internet humor but reinforced by basic liquidity mechanics that support trading and engagement.

6. SUNDOG (SUNDOG) – Loyalty at Its Core

SUNDOG thrives on loyalty and branding itself as a community pack coin. Campaigns and staking incentives have kept momentum alive, giving it staying power among meme enthusiasts. Unlike presales, SUNDOG is already established, but it continues to grow through grassroots engagement.

It’s included among the best new meme coins to buy now because of its tribal appeal and consistent commitment to community growth. While not presale-driven, SUNDOG proves how unity and culture can keep a meme coin relevant even in a crowded and fast-changing 2025 market.

Conclusion – The Meme Cycle Belongs to BullZilla

Dogecoin, Pudgy Penguins, Osaka Protocol, BANANAS31, and SUNDOG each bring unique stories, but only BullZilla combines presale exclusivity, structured ROI mechanics, and viral meme hype. With stages closing every 48 hours or $100,000 raised, and with whales stacking millions of tokens, BZIL is accelerating toward its 2025 launch.

For investors seeking the best new meme coins to buy now, BullZilla stands as the clearest wealth-shaping opportunity. The presale early stage is still open, but not for long. Act before this beast’s next price jump and secure a stake in the only meme coin designed to roar louder with every chapter.

For More Information:

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions for the Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

What makes BullZilla different from other meme tokens?

BullZilla integrates automatic price increases, supply burns, 70% APY staking, and referral rewards, making it more than just a hype-based project.

How often do BullZilla presale prices change?

Prices rise every 48 hours or when $100,000 is raised, whichever comes first.

How much ROI could early investors earn?

At current pricing, investors could see over 5,600% ROI when BullZilla lists at $0.00527, depending on market performance.

Why are whales buying into BullZilla?

Whales are loading up because the presale exclusivity guarantees climbing prices and capped supply.

Are established meme coins still worth buying in 2025?

Yes, projects like DOGE, PENGU, OSAK, BANANAS31, and SUNDOG maintain relevance, but only presales like BullZilla provide explosive ROI potential.

The post Up to 5000% ROI? 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now Before this Bull Run Leaves You Behind appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
MemeCore
M$2.25102-5.10%
Threshold
T$0.01524-1.16%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9564+0.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Share
3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

The crypto market is heating up even with some daily swings, and a few mid-cap projects are starting to stand out. These are projects with market values in the hundreds of millions, not tiny micro-caps or giant blue chips.  Right now, three names in particular are drawing attention. Each is working in a different area
Capverse
CAP$0.11078-3.70%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00538-5.94%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001535-4.30%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:30
Share
Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

The post Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rex-Osprey has successfully launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the United States.  The new fund distinguishes itself as the first US ETF to pair spot ETH exposure with direct staking payouts. REX-Osprey passes Ethereum rewards to investors According to the release, the new ETF fund gives investors exposure to spot Ethereum while passing through monthly staking rewards. It holds a mix of directly staked ETH and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that also stake ETH. All ETH staking rewards are passed to investors, with none retained by Rex or Osprey. The ETH fund trades under the ticker ESK and is structured under the 1940 Act. Greg King, the CEO of REX Financial, said, “With ESK, we’re giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based US ETF format.” He explained that the launch of ESK is a continuation of the joint venture work of “introducing crypto staking through the ETF structure.” REX-Osprey is a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds. The joint venture focuses on launching crypto-focused ETFs that give investors regulated access to digital assets. Competitors like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton are still waiting for approval from the SEC. The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed rulings on staking features for Ethereum funds filed by these companies. Spot Ethereum ETFs in the US already manage close to $25 billion, with BlackRock’s ETHA holding the largest share. On September 25, Bitcoin ETFs recorded strong inflows, while Ethereum funds saw continued outflows. Bitcoin ETFs added more than $149 million in new money, led by BlackRock’s IBIT product. Ethereum ETFs lost about $79 million, showing weaker demand as investors pulled capital from ETH funds. Dogecoin and XRP ETFs go live through Rex-Osprey Last week, Rex-Osprey launched the first US based Dogecoin and XRP ETFs. The Dogecoin ETF trades under…
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01545+1.11%
REVOX
REX$0.039895-0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016953-0.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:01
Share

Trending News

More

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

REX-Osprey brings spot ETH and staking rewards to ETF market

‘Fees are flat’ – VC doubts Tom Lee’s $60K Ethereum outlook