Uphold Relaunches U.S. Debit Card With Up to 6% XRP Rewards

TLDR

Earn up to 10% XRP rewards with Uphold’s relaunched U.S. debit card.

Uphold bridges crypto and cash with seamless spending and borrowing.

XRP rewards make Uphold’s new card a game changer for crypto users.

Deposit paychecks, spend crypto, and earn more XRP with Uphold’s card.

Uphold revives its debit card to fuel mainstream crypto adoption.

Uphold has reintroduced its U.S. debit card, offering up to 6% in XRP rewards on eligible purchases. The company aims to achieve mainstream adoption of digital assets through seamless spending and borrowing options. This move marks a significant return after the company discontinued its original card offering in March 2023.

Uphold aims to expand access to crypto-based payments across most U.S. states, excluding regions like New York. The new card provides rewards not only for purchases made with dollars but also for crypto and stablecoins. By offering multiple incentives, Uphold is focusing on user retention and acquisition in the competitive payments space.

Users who choose to deposit a portion of their paychecks into Uphold accounts can earn an extra 4% in XRP rewards. This direct deposit incentive increases total potential XRP rewards to 10%. Through strategic features, Uphold is aiming to build a daily-use case for its digital wallet services.

XRP Rewards Drive Adoption and Loyalty

XRP rewards remain central to the relaunch, reflecting Uphold’s long-standing alignment with the XRP community. Despite past regulatory uncertainty, Uphold maintained support for XRP while many platforms removed it. As a result, Uphold enjoys strong loyalty from XRP users and is leveraging that relationship through its new card.

The card incentivizes daily use by offering XRP rewards across routine spending categories. Whether spending fiat, stablecoins, or crypto, users can earn XRP, encouraging engagement with digital assets. Uphold positions XRP as a utility-driven token for real-world transactions, rather than speculative use alone.

Uphold reinforces XRP’s utility by making it accessible through everyday purchases, aligning rewards with usability. The card adds value to both casual and committed users by integrating benefits into regular financial activity. This strategic positioning could help XRP adoption grow among non-traditional crypto users.

Enhanced Features Include Borrowing and Partnerships

Uphold now supports borrowing through partners such as Exactly Protocol. Users can borrow against crypto holdings and spend those funds directly via the debit card. There are no credit checks, which broadens access to these financial tools.

This function blends lending and payments, enabling users to maintain crypto exposure while accessing liquidity. Uphold simplifies the process, offering seamless integration between wallets, rewards, and borrowing tools. These enhancements make the card more versatile and useful in everyday finance.

Uphold continues building services that bridge traditional finance and digital assets. The card’s relaunch aligns with broader industry trends as platforms aim to embed crypto into consumer habits. By combining spending, rewards, and borrowing, Uphold strengthens its platform appeal across the U.S. market.

