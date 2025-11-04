The post Uplink – Decentralized Connectivity – Brave New Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uplink is the world’s first decentralized connectivity ecosystem that is transforming global internet infrastructure through DePIN. Why you should listen Uplink is building a decentralized network that connects people, devices, and businesses through shared internet infrastructure. It allows individuals and organizations to contribute their existing Wi-Fi routers and other connectivity devices to a global network, turning unused bandwidth into an asset. Participants can earn rewards for providing connectivity or verifying that network nodes are operating correctly, creating a distributed and incentivized internet ecosystem rather than relying solely on centralized telecom providers. The Uplink system operates with several key roles. Consumers use the network to access connectivity, while providers share or deploy routers and other hardware to extend coverage. Verifiers check that network nodes are genuine and functioning as claimed, validators maintain the blockchain that underpins the network’s operation, and holders stake the native token to help govern and secure the ecosystem. Together, these roles form a circular economy where connectivity, verification, and governance all reinforce each other. Uplink’s goal is to scale beyond Wi-Fi into other communication technologies such as 5G and LoRaWAN, creating a fully decentralized connectivity layer for the modern internet. The company is hardware-agnostic and aims to integrate with millions of existing access points worldwide. Over time, Uplink plans to expand its network through user adoption, partnerships, and blockchain incentives, establishing an open, verifiable infrastructure where anyone can contribute to and benefit from global connectivity. Supporting links Stabull Finance Uplink Andy on Twitter Brave New Coin on Twitter Brave New Coin If you enjoyed the show please subscribe to the Crypto Conversation and give us a 5-star rating and a positive review in whatever podcast app you are using. Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/uplink-decentralized-connectivity The post Uplink – Decentralized Connectivity – Brave New Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uplink is the world’s first decentralized connectivity ecosystem that is transforming global internet infrastructure through DePIN. Why you should listen Uplink is building a decentralized network that connects people, devices, and businesses through shared internet infrastructure. It allows individuals and organizations to contribute their existing Wi-Fi routers and other connectivity devices to a global network, turning unused bandwidth into an asset. Participants can earn rewards for providing connectivity or verifying that network nodes are operating correctly, creating a distributed and incentivized internet ecosystem rather than relying solely on centralized telecom providers. The Uplink system operates with several key roles. Consumers use the network to access connectivity, while providers share or deploy routers and other hardware to extend coverage. Verifiers check that network nodes are genuine and functioning as claimed, validators maintain the blockchain that underpins the network’s operation, and holders stake the native token to help govern and secure the ecosystem. Together, these roles form a circular economy where connectivity, verification, and governance all reinforce each other. Uplink’s goal is to scale beyond Wi-Fi into other communication technologies such as 5G and LoRaWAN, creating a fully decentralized connectivity layer for the modern internet. The company is hardware-agnostic and aims to integrate with millions of existing access points worldwide. Over time, Uplink plans to expand its network through user adoption, partnerships, and blockchain incentives, establishing an open, verifiable infrastructure where anyone can contribute to and benefit from global connectivity. Supporting links Stabull Finance Uplink Andy on Twitter Brave New Coin on Twitter Brave New Coin If you enjoyed the show please subscribe to the Crypto Conversation and give us a 5-star rating and a positive review in whatever podcast app you are using. Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/uplink-decentralized-connectivity