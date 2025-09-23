Uptick Network Equips Upward Wallet to Unlock Web3 with ERC-20 Token Creation

Uptick Network has made two additions to Upward, its non-custodial and flagship wallet. With this initiative, the platform aims to empower users so that they can create ERC-20 tokens with token-based gift distribution in a few clicks. Through this launch, Uptick aims to solidify its mission to create accessible Web3 for daily-based users. This advancement will link advanced blockchain tools with practical and real-world applications.

Upward Wallet Streamlines Token Creation

Upward Wallet, through this new feature of ERC-20 token creation, strives to block the complexities that are traditionally related to blockchain development. Now, the users do not need coding knowledge for token deployment. They just need to fill in simple parameters, including name, symbol, and supply.

The entrepreneurs, communities, and individuals will experience mitigated barriers to navigate tokenized business models or personal projects. They are poised to deploy tokens while leveraging the ERC-20 contract and fixed parameters. This initiative is set to remove the need for advanced blockchain tooling while giving assurance on security and ease.

Uptick Network Leverages Token-Based Gifting to Engage Communities

With the introduction of the Gift Distribution feature, a new dimension will be explored in digital interaction. This new dimension will allow users to send their token gifts to partners, friends, and entire communities. They can send these tokens in equal or random amounts, claiming them through unique links or QR codes in the Upward Wallet app.

Token sharing will become fun with this functionality, offering practical tools for promotion, grassroots airdrops, and community events. Uptick Network infuses multi-chain compatibility with seamless interoperability to enable cross-chain transfer. With this, the gifting process will remain secure and straightforward.

Uptick, by introducing these features, is set to highlight its commitment to building a next-level digital economy. The network will provide a user-friendly environment for the convergence of NFTs, RWAs, and tokens. The platform aims to focus on simplicity and accessibility to create a confident future where everyone can participate in the Web3 landscape.