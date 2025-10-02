Uptober Kickoff: Bitcoin Closes in on $115K, Zexpire Launches Into 0DTE Frontier

Bitcoin is rallying at the opening of October, brushing the $115,000 mark after a brisk week that added more than 8 percent to its price. Trading desks point to sustained inflows from large wallets, a lighter macro calendar, and anticipation of next year’s supply halving as key factors behind the surge. Futures volumes on major venues climbed to their highest level since mid-July, underscoring a jump in directional bets as the market enters what traders call “Uptober.”

Alongside the price breakout, options platform Zexpire has gone live with contracts that expire the same day they are opened, known as 0DTE. The launch adds a fresh venue for short-tenor strategies, catering to market participants seeking fast exposure without overnight risk. Initial order books show concentrated activity around at-the-money strikes for both Bitcoin and Ether, hinting at demand for intraday hedging and range-trading plays. Observers note that the pairing of record spot momentum and new derivative tools is setting the stage for a volatile but liquid start to the fourth quarter.

Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Steady Gains Ahead of Key Resistance



Bitcoin (BTC) is the first digital currency built on blockchain, letting users send value directly to each other. It runs without a bank or company controlling it. The code records every trade in blocks that link together, forming a shared ledger copied across thousands of computers. An unknown figure called Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first block in January 2009, starting the era of crypto. New coins enter the system at a set pace that halves every four years, keeping supply tight while demand drives price. This long term design shapes the current market mood and leads to the latest price action described below.



Source: TradingView

Bitcoin now trades between 108819 and 115588 after adding 1% in the past week, 4.61% in a month and 38.08% over six months. The spot rate sits close to the 10-day average of 114278 and stays above the 100-day line at 110867, hinting at steady upward pressure. Momentum gauges back this view, with an RSI near 60 and a positive MACD, while the low stochastic reading signals room for buyers to step in. First resistance stands at 118916; a clean break could send the coin toward 125685, roughly 8% higher. Support comes at 105379 and then 98610, about 6% and 10% below the lower edge of the current band. Given the rising trend and firm averages, odds favor a gradual climb toward the upper ceiling unless a slide under 105379 triggers a deeper pullback.

$ZX Token on Altcoin Rally Watch as Zexpire Adoption Accelerates



Every cycle has that one token that nobody paid attention to — until it 100×, 500×, even 1000×. This time, $ZX could be it.

The reason is simple: it powers Zexpire, the first platform that lets traders earn directly from volatility — crypto’s biggest challenge.

Zexpire strips trading down to one click:

Will BTC stay in range or break out today? Make your call, click the button, and wait for the outcome.

This binary format doubles the odds of being right compared to traditional trading. Besides, the risks are fixed. You can’t lose more than you stake. No margin calls. No liquidations. Just a fast way to play daily volatility — the kind of simplicity that hooks users by the thousands.

That’s why adoption potential for Zexpire is high — and adoption directly drives demand for $ZX.

So here is why Zexpire’s $ZX could explode:

Adoption driver: To place a bet, you need to buy a ticket with $ZX, so the higher adoption of the platform naturally drives the demand for ZX.



Ground-floor pricing: starting at just $0.003 with a built-in climb to $0.025 on initial funding phase (nearly 8× upside before listing).



Deflationary design: Zexpire plans 20% fee burns and buybacks that can tighten float as activity grows.



for $ZX.

Zero to Hero: Why Pocket $ZX Now?

We’ve seen this before. Tokens go from “unknown” to “unmissable” once their stickiness draws in users. $ZX is at that very stage now. It’s the token behind a brand-new trading platform that enables you to earn from wild crypto volatility with just one click.

The early access window won’t last. Each stage raises the price, and early birds are already securing $ZX at the lowest levels.

Be among the first – get your $ZX Now

Conclusion

BTC holds its momentum as price action presses toward the long-watched 115,000 mark. Trading desks report rising spot demand, shrinking exchange balances, and strong funding rates. Derivative volumes mirror the mood. For now, BTC looks good.

Zexpire now offers a new twist. It is the first DeFi platform that turns volatility into profit. Rather than guessing up or down, the user clicks once to say if BTC will stay in range or break out today. Losses are capped. No liquidations. No margin calls. All plays settle in $ZX, the native token. Early buyers of $ZX gain fee cuts, buybacks, and steady demand baked into the product. BTC represents a promising opportunity too.

Get more information about Zexpire ($ZX) here:

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.