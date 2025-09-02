Upward momentum is starting to build – UOB Group

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 02:36
Secretum
SER$0.0001977+1.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09782-3.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017323-7.85%
MAY
MAY$0.04293-3.41%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02344-6.12%

Bias for Euro (EUR) is tilted to the upside; it does appear to have enough momentum to break above 1.1720. In the longer run, upward momentum is starting to build; the probability of EUR breaking above 1.1720 is increasing, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

EUR is tilted to the upside

24-HOUR VIEW: “After EUR rose more than we expected last Thursday, we indicated on Friday that ‘while momentum continues to suggest upside potential in EUR, with negative divergence forming, any further advance may not reach the major resistance at 1.1720.’ We noted that ‘there is another resistance level at 1.1700.’ We also pointed out that ‘to keep the momentum going, EUR must hold above 1.1645, with minor support at 1.1660.’ EUR subsequently dipped to 1.1649, rebounded to 1.1708, and then eased to close largely unchanged at 1.1684 (+0.02%). Although the bias for today remains tilted to the upside, EUR does not appear to have enough momentum to break above 1.1720. Support is at 1.1665, followed by 1.1645.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have expected EUR to trade in a range since early last week. Last Thursday (28 Aug, spot at 1.1640), we indicated that ‘we continue to expect range-trading but now expect a narrower range of 1.1580/1.1720.’ After EUR rose to a high of 1.1697, we indicated on Friday (29 Aug, spot at 1.1680) that ‘short-term upward momentum is starting to build, and the probability of EUR breaking above 1.1720 is increasing, and it would continue to increase in the coming days as long as 1.1620 (‘strong support’ level) is not breached.’ We continue to hold the same view.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-upward-momentum-is-starting-to-build-uob-group-202509011149

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
XRP
XRP$2.7579-1.56%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01199-4.84%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 17:00
Share
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745-0.26%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05999-25.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:56
Share
Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

The cryptocurrency industry may be one growth cycle away from full mainstream adoption. Industry insiders said crypto adoption could surpass 5 billion users in the next decade. A Crypto.com research report estimated 659 million cryptocurrency holders at the end of 2025. The figure shows strong growth from earlier years and highlights the rising role of […] The post Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users appeared first on CoinChapter.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017324-7.73%
MAY
MAY$0.04294-3.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test