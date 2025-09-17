Uranium market breaks with tradition as live pricing feed goes online

Uranium’s spot market, once a black box for traders and institutions, has entered the real-time era. Uranium.io’s newly launched pricing oracle aggregates data from equities, funds, and physical markets to provide near-instant updates every 60 seconds.

Summary Uranium.io launches first live uranium pricing oracle, delivering spot data every 60 seconds from equities, funds, and physical markets.

The system aims to bring transparency and support institutional adoption in a sector long constrained by opaque pricing.

Survey data shows 97% of investors would consider uranium if access were simplified, underscoring rising demand.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on September 16, the team behind the tokenized uranium platform Uranium.io has launched what it claims is the sector’s first live pricing oracle.

The new feed, available at price.uranium.io, leverages proprietary algorithms to aggregate and analyze data from a basket of uranium-linked assets, including mining equities, physical spot markets, and commodity funds, to generate a composite spot price that refreshes every minute.

Built on the Etherlink blockchain, the same infrastructure that powers its xU3O8 token, the system is designed to tackle what has long been the market’s core weakness: a near-total lack of transparent, real-time pricing.

Bridging the data gap for institutional adoption

Per the statement, the newly launched system is accessible via API, offering both a live-streaming feed and a historical data archive, which are critical for different use cases within finance.

The team behind the solution said the feed is aimed at “financial institutions, trading firms, research organizations, and other market participants,” indicating a clear focus on serving professional, rather than retail, users.

Notably, the launch is timed to capitalize on an ongoing shift in institutional sentiment. Recent survey data from a report cited in the release, which polled more than 600 investors globally, reveals a market primed for entry but held back by structural barriers. A striking 97% of institutional investors stated they would consider allocating capital to uranium if access were simplified.

Additionally, 63% view uranium as a misunderstood or under-allocated commodity, and 74% now classify nuclear energy as ESG-compliant, challenging traditional perceptions. The primary hurdles remain regulatory clarity, cited by 78% of respondents, followed by operational complexity and a lack of accessible investment vehicles.

Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, sees broader implications for how price discovery in uranium could evolve and suggests the oracle could address one of the most persistent infrastructure gaps holding back adoption. He argues that true price discovery for uranium occurs beyond the physical spot market, playing out across a “wide array of economically related assets.”

Breitman believes the oracle initiates a “virtuous circle” by synthesizing this broader market intelligence and injecting this intelligence back into the uranium ecosystem, which could subsequently improve overall market liquidity and lead to more accurate price discovery.