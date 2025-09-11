Urgent XRP Ledger Alert for Validators: What’s Causing the Latest Issues?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/11 03:14
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14438-0.12%
XRP
XRP$2.9796+0.95%
NODE
NODE$0.08406+1.28%
Boost
BOOST$0.0975-9.47%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002697-5.92%
  • XRP validators urged to downgrade after critical issues with 2.6.0.
  • Ripple’s CTO highlights latency spike, fueling concerns about network stability.
  • Urgent update: Rippled 2.6.0 causes performance issues for XRP servers.

XRP Ledger validators have been issued an urgent alert regarding potential issues with the recently released rippled version 2.6.0. Alloy Networks, which provides infrastructure on the XRP Ledger, advised validators still operating this version to downgrade to rippled 2.5.1.


Vet, a well-known validator in the decentralized Unique Node List (dUNL) of the XRP Ledger, echoed the warning, pointing to the need to downgrade since multiple severe issues were identified with version 2.6.0.


Also Read: XRP Surges as $426,000 in Shorts Liquidated After Shocking Inflation Data!


Key Issues Identified in Rippled 2.6.0 and Why a Downgrade is Necessary

The problems in the rippled version 2.6.0 include increased memory usage and complications arising from an upgrade to the Boost library. These are the problems that have been identified soon after the launch of 2.6.0, and they have made some validators unstable. This has caused the XRPL team to encourage the validators to roll back to version 2.5.1, which resolves serious performance concerns, such as the stalled rounds of consensus. This rollback is relevant to make the XRP Ledger run smoothly.


The recently issued Rippled version 2.5.1 includes significant bug fixes but no significant changes. The most conspicuous amendment in this version is to adjust the detection of consensus to reduce false positives in cases where no disputed transactions occurred.


Although the 2.5.1 update is regarded as a stop-gap solution, the update is necessary to secure the network’s stability even as the XRPL team undertakes to fix problems discovered in version 2.6.0.


Rippled 2.6.0 validators are highly recommended to downgrade or wait until further updates resolve the discovered issues. The XRPL community needs to take urgent action to ensure that their servers will still function and the integrity of the network is not lost.


Latency Spike Raises Network Concerns

Recently, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, highlighted an unusual latency spike detected by his newly established XRPL hub. The network activity monitor, created to guide the validators, logged a 15-minute outage, which resulted in performance problems in a few of the connections.


According to Schwartz, this anomaly was focal. Only 3 out of 343 peer connections were impacted, indicating congestion on the network to be the most probable cause. The available data is small, but upgrading the monitoring systems in the hub is being done with the intention of considering the use of tools such as Alloy and Grafana to enhance performance.


The XRPL team is scheduled to publish a future release containing the remaining changes of version 2.6.0 in the next few weeks and address the current problems. Validators are encouraged to stay informed and make the necessary adjustments to maintain optimal performance and stability on the XRP Ledger.


Also Read: JPMorgan Chase Officially Accepting XRP Payments: Fact Check


The post Urgent XRP Ledger Alert for Validators: What’s Causing the Latest Issues? appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$891.17+1.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1401-10.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00254+0.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has been vocal in his support of digital assets but his agency continues to punt on many ETFs.
Solana
SOL$223.49+3.73%
XRP
XRP$2.9762+0.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:26
Share
Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

Fuller allegedly ran a crypto investment company called Privvy Investments, and used investor funds on personal purchases.
Rank
RAN$0.001107-0.89%
Hooked Protocol
HOOK$0.11049+3.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 03:24
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

SEC delays decisions on staking for Ethereum ETFs, along with XRP and SOL funds

Texas resident on the hook for $12.5 million in creditor claims after running a crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

U.S. bankruptcy court denies crypto swindler’s $12.5m escape hatch