US and Dutch authorities shut down VerifTools, a platform that used cryptocurrencies to trade fake identities.

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Decrypt, Dutch and US law enforcement authorities have shut down VerifTools, an online fake ID marketplace that sold forged documents for as little as $9 in cryptocurrency. The operation resulted in the seizure of 23 servers. The FBI determined that the marketplace generated approximately $6.4 million in revenue. Dutch authorities estimate Veriftools' annual turnover to be approximately €1.3 million (approximately $1.5 million), making it one of the world's largest providers of fake IDs.

The marketplace worked by requiring users to upload a passport photo and enter false data, which the website operators then used to generate fake IDs. FBI agents were able to order fake New Mexico driver’s licenses and pay for the forged IDs using cryptocurrency, though the specific cryptocurrency used has yet to be determined.