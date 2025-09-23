TLDR The UK and US have launched a joint task force to strengthen collaboration on crypto regulation. The task force will focus on aligning stablecoin regulations and establishing anti-money laundering standards for crypto firms. Both countries aim to create a more favorable regulatory environment for digital assets, improving cross-border capital raising. The UK and US [...] The post US and UK Collaborate on Crypto Regulation with New Joint Task Force appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR The UK and US have launched a joint task force to strengthen collaboration on crypto regulation. The task force will focus on aligning stablecoin regulations and establishing anti-money laundering standards for crypto firms. Both countries aim to create a more favorable regulatory environment for digital assets, improving cross-border capital raising. The UK and US [...] The post US and UK Collaborate on Crypto Regulation with New Joint Task Force appeared first on Blockonomi.

US and UK Collaborate on Crypto Regulation with New Joint Task Force

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/23 02:39
Moonveil
MORE$0.08443-4.40%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23567-13.95%

TLDR

  • The UK and US have launched a joint task force to strengthen collaboration on crypto regulation.
  • The task force will focus on aligning stablecoin regulations and establishing anti-money laundering standards for crypto firms.
  • Both countries aim to create a more favorable regulatory environment for digital assets, improving cross-border capital raising.
  • The UK and US Treasuries will lead the task force, with recommendations expected within 180 days.
  • Digital securities sandboxes will be explored to test blockchain-based solutions across both nations.

The UK and the US have launched a new task force to strengthen collaboration on crypto regulation. This partnership, formed after discussions between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, will focus on digital asset regulations. The task force aims to align regulations on stablecoins and establish anti-money laundering (AML) standards for crypto firms.

The UK and US Treasuries will lead the task force, with regulators from both countries involved. The task force is tasked with delivering recommendations within 180 days. It will focus on creating a more favorable environment for digital assets, addressing key regulatory challenges in both nations.

Collaboration to Align Crypto Regulations

The UK-US task force will focus on aligning crypto regulations, particularly for stablecoins. Both countries aim to harmonize their approaches to these digital assets, reducing barriers for businesses in the sector. Stablecoins, a crucial part of the crypto market, will be closely examined to create common standards across borders.

The task force will also work to ensure that anti-money laundering (AML) standards for crypto firms are aligned. This cooperation is expected to strengthen the regulatory framework, ensuring greater security in the crypto industry. Both governments are committed to creating clear, concise regulations that will benefit businesses and investors alike.

Digital Securities Sandboxes and Cross-Border Capital Raising

One of the key initiatives of the UK-US task force will be to explore the creation of digital securities sandboxes. These sandboxes will allow blockchain-based solutions to be tested across both countries. This will facilitate cross-border capital-raising efforts and provide a more robust regulatory framework for the crypto industry.

The task force’s focus on reducing regulatory burdens for firms raising capital in both markets is a significant step. The aim is to foster a more supportive environment for digital asset businesses. Industry leaders believe that these efforts will pave the way for stronger economic ties between the UK and the US in the crypto sector.

George Osborne, an advisor to US crypto exchange Coinbase, emphasized the importance of modernizing the UK’s regulatory approach.

The UK Cryptoasset Business Council also welcomed the task force, calling it a vote of confidence in the UK economy.

The post US and UK Collaborate on Crypto Regulation with New Joint Task Force appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.1092-9.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Share
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.67%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Share
Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0307-12.85%
Threshold
T$0.01525-6.44%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002558--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Share

Trending News

More

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war