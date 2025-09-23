TLDR US Treasury and UK Treasury formed joint Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future on September 22, 2025 Task force will deliver crypto regulation recommendations within 180 days through existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group Focus areas include digital asset oversight, wholesale digital markets innovation, and cross-border collaboration UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US [...] The post US and UK Create Joint Task Force for Crypto Regulation Alignment appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR US Treasury and UK Treasury formed joint Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future on September 22, 2025 Task force will deliver crypto regulation recommendations within 180 days through existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group Focus areas include digital asset oversight, wholesale digital markets innovation, and cross-border collaboration UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US [...] The post US and UK Create Joint Task Force for Crypto Regulation Alignment appeared first on CoinCentral.

US and UK Create Joint Task Force for Crypto Regulation Alignment

By: Coincentral
2025/09/23 16:34
CROSS
CROSS$0.23393-7.21%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13098+7.55%

TLDR

  • US Treasury and UK Treasury formed joint Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future on September 22, 2025
  • Task force will deliver crypto regulation recommendations within 180 days through existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group
  • Focus areas include digital asset oversight, wholesale digital markets innovation, and cross-border collaboration
  • UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the partnership during meetings that included crypto company representatives
  • Coinbase participated in discussions and expressed support for the US-UK regulatory cooperation initiative

The United States and United Kingdom announced the formation of a joint task force on September 22, 2025, to explore cooperation on cryptocurrency regulation and digital asset oversight. The Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future brings together officials from both countries’ treasury departments and market regulators.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made the announcement following meetings between the two governments. The task force operates through the existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group, which has been working on financial cooperation between the countries.

The new initiative will focus on developing approaches to digital asset oversight and exploring opportunities in wholesale digital markets. Officials plan to examine both short-term measures for cross-border crypto use cases and long-term strategies for digital market infrastructure.

The task force has been given 180 days to deliver its recommendations. These recommendations will be developed in close consultation with private industry representatives to ensure they address real market needs.

Industry Participation and Support

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase participated in the discussions between treasury officials from both countries. Daniel Seifert, Coinbase’s vice president and regional managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, attended the meetings between Reeves and Bessent.

Coinbase published a blog post expressing support for the partnership. The company described itself as “proud” to support the US-UK regulatory cooperation effort.

Other cryptocurrency companies also had representatives present during the treasury discussions. The task force stated it would seek input from leading industry experts to ensure recommendations reflect industry priorities.

Regulatory Approaches and Timing

Both countries have taken different approaches to cryptocurrency regulation in recent months. The UK Treasury under Reeves has focused on supporting innovation while addressing fraud concerns in the crypto sector.

The US approach under Treasury Secretary Bessent has emphasized reducing regulatory barriers. Bessent previously stated the Treasury Department would explore ways to acquire Bitcoin as part of US government crypto reserve plans.

Cross-Border Cooperation Goals

The task force aims to align regulatory approaches between the two major financial centers. Chancellor Reeves described London and New York as the “twin pillars of global finance” and emphasized the need for closer alignment as technology changes markets.

Mark Aruliah from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic described the collaboration as validation of the digital assets industry. He suggested the task force could establish a global benchmark if other countries follow similar approaches.

The announcement follows a broader memorandum of understanding signed between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump. That agreement explores cooperation on various technologies including artificial intelligence, though it carries no legal binding requirements.

Both treasury departments will work together to develop practical solutions for digital asset regulation that could influence global standards for cryptocurrency oversight and cross-border financial cooperation.

The post US and UK Create Joint Task Force for Crypto Regulation Alignment appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

The post Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s market stability has been severely impacted as a wave of liquidations sweeps through, primarily due to a notable decrease in trading volumes. The current financial landscape, affected by interest rate fluctuations and bond yield increases spurred by Federal Reserve actions, has only added to the market’s instability. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-faces-intense-challenges-with-liquidations
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1594+0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017231-0.80%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008568+0.03%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:56
Share
UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

The post UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).  The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting.  CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance.  The MOF announced that the UAE will roll out the framework in 2027, with the initial information exchange expected to start in 2028.  Cointelegraph reached out to the UAE Ministry of Finance for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.  Public consultation underway To prepare for implementation, the UAE launched a public consultation to gather feedback from industry stakeholders, including exchanges, custodians, traders and advisory firms. The consultation opened Sept. 15 and will close Nov. 8.  The UAE joined 50 other jurisdictions that have committed to implementing CARF in the coming years, setting the stage for a global approach to crypto tax reporting. Countries including New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands have also committed to adapting the framework. On June 6, Switzerland also moved forward with the plans to automatically share crypto-related tax data with 74 partner countries. The Swiss government adopted a bill that would enable the automatic exchange of information, sharing data with most G20 countries.  Related: MiCA under pressure as national regulators challenge passporting South Korea to join CARF countries in tax info sharing On Sept. 2, South Korean media outlet Nate reported that the country had also finalized the agreement to implement CARF to share crypto tax data with…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08494+0.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017231-0.80%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0584+0.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:38
Share
PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures has declared a strategic investment in Stable, a partnership that is meant to increase the global adoption of PayPal USD (PYUSD).
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in 2025

Aevo Pre-Launch Platform Launches Monad Token Trading