US-Based Healthcare Company Takes Action to Purchase Billions of Dollars in Bitcoin! Here Are the Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 19:54
B
B$0.59129+2.70%
U
U$0.012+0.84%
Binance Coin
BNB$861.71+0.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,746.67+1.12%
Nakamoto Games
NAKA$0.3448-1.57%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%

Nasdaq-listed healthcare services company KindlyMD announced plans to issue up to $5 billion in stock to expand its Bitcoin-focused strategy.

Nasdaq Company KindlyMD Aims to Grow Its Bitcoin Treasury with $5 Billion in Shares

The company will sell its shares gradually through the at-the-market (ATM) method, as part of its registration application submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company’s statement stated that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, but its top priority is to expand its Bitcoin treasury. Shares will be offered at market prices through brokers such as TD Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald, and B. Riley Securities.

KindlyMD’s move follows its recent merger with Bitcoin-focused Nakamoto Holdings, which saw the firm make its first major crypto move by purchasing 5,744 BTC.

Industry analysts note that KindlyMD’s strategy follows the institutional Bitcoin treasury model pioneered by MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor. It’s reported that many companies currently hold Bitcoin and Ethereum in their reserves, and they’re also beginning to focus on altcoins like Solana, BNB, and XRP.

According to Google Finance data, KindlyMD (NAKA) shares closed down 12% at $8.07 on Tuesday, while the price of Bitcoin rose 1.40% in the last 24 hours to $112,370.

This move by the company is considered a new indicator of Wall Street’s deepening interest in crypto assets.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-based-healthcare-company-takes-action-to-purchase-billions-of-dollars-in-bitcoin-here-are-the-details/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Eyeing $160K Christmas Miracle with Typical Q4 Surge!

Bitcoin Eyeing $160K Christmas Miracle with Typical Q4 Surge!

In the ever-dynamic world of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s market trends remain a point of significant interest for investors and analysts alike. Amidst a fluctuating economy, predictions about Bitcoin’s performance by the year’s end are gaining attention, with some experts forecasting an impressive rally. Here we delve into the potential for Bitcoin’s price to reach $160,000 by [...]
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Everscale
EVER$0.00939-6.66%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/27 21:01
Share
10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked in 2025

10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked in 2025

This guide highlights the 10 best Bitcoin and crypto gambling sites for 2025. Each brand is reviewed for its strengths, including bonuses, payout speed, and player-friendly features. The goal is to help U.S. players identify trusted options and enjoy safe, crypto-powered gameplay. Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites Listed Before diving into detailed reviews, here is a […]
U
U$0.012+0.84%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4314+2.54%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 21:00
Share
Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN

Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN

Dash has partnered with Snowden-endorsed NymVPN to offer private, low-cost, and censorship-resistant payments for its privacy-focused VPN service.
DASH
DASH$23.41+5.02%
NYM
NYM$0.05123+0.27%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 21:23
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Eyeing $160K Christmas Miracle with Typical Q4 Surge!

10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked in 2025

Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN

CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem

XRP Ledger to Revolutionize China’s Supply Chain Finance Sector