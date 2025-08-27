US CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson announced her upcoming departure, leaving the CFTC with only one commissioner

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to The Block, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Kristin Johnson will officially resign next week, leaving the commission with only one leader. Johnson, who set September 3rd as her final day of office, had previously expressed her intention to leave, marking the latest in a wave of high-profile departures from the derivatives regulator. Johnson is one of four commissioners who have announced their intention to resign or have already departed since the beginning of the year. Since taking office, President Trump has worked to bring pro-cryptocurrency Republican leaders into his administration.