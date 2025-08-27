US CFTC taps Nasdaq surveillance system as expands crypto oversight

By: Coinstats
2025/08/27 23:11
The CFTC is adopting Nasdaq's surveillance program as it positions itself to take on a larger role in overseeing digital assets.

