US Commerce Department Adopts Chainlink for On-Chain Economic Data Plan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 03:07
Threshold
T$0.01642+0.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.05798-0.10%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.8-5.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.173-20.42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-0.82%

Chainlink partnered with the US Department of Commerce to put macroeconomic data on the blockchain. Secretary Howard Lutnick teased this plan earlier this week, and it’s already in motion.

Apparently, several other blockchains are also included in this program, but reports vary as to how many or which ones are participating. So far, LINK is the only relevant token to spike in value.

When Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced his intention to put US macroeconomic data on the blockchain, it drew a lot of skepticism. Why do this, and how will the Department of Commerce carry it out?

Today, however, Chainlink’s announcement that it partnered with the US drew a lot of attention.

Thanks to this partnership, Chainlink will encode important US macroeconomic data on the blockchain. This includes figures like the Real GDP, PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers.

Such an integration might enable new niche uses for blockchain markets.

Chainlink, the blockchain infrastructure firm, has been putting a priority on US regulatory compliance lately. The firm is riding high on ambitious partnerships, and its LINK token received the support of a new DAT today. Among all these factors, Chainlink’s partnership announcement caused its token price to rally.

Chainlink (LINK) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko

Who’s In The Blockchain Bonanza?

However, Chainlink isn’t the only firm that can partner with the US. Although its early announcement led LINK-centric hype to go viral, other chains have demonstrated the ability to encode US financial data.

It quickly became apparent that this partnership extends to several open source blockchains:

The full list of blockchains partnering with the US isn’t quite clear yet; Bloomberg reported nine participants, including BTC and SOL, while Chainlink mentioned ten—a list that doesn’t include either of those. Thanks to this confusion, none of the other related tokens has risen quite like LINK has.

Still, this blockchain bonanza begs an important question: why is the US partnering with all these firms besides Chainlink? If this economic data is encoded on one open-source blockchain, will ten really make a difference? How does this scattershot approach add value?

Some analysts have developed an interesting theory. Trump’s administration has begun firing officials who report bearish macroeconomic data.

It may soon orchestrate a takeover at the Federal Reserve. In other words, upcoming economic reports could lose a lot of their credibility, especially among international investors.

If the markets express skepticism that future US data is compromised, this blockchain strategy might be an attempt to rebuild some trust.

The Trump Administration might claim that blockchain’s transparent infrastructure can ensure credibility for this data. As of now, this is just a theory. We’ll need to observe the situation as it develops and see how markets react.

The post US Commerce Department Adopts Chainlink for On-Chain Economic Data Plan appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/chainlink-us-economic-data-blockchain/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.024937+153.88%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378-0.02%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 03:25
Share
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-0.67%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04179+4.89%
ERA
ERA$0.7976+1.26%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:21
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share

Trending News

More

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons